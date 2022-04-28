I’ve recently been forced to use my non-dominant hand for everyday tasks. I have minimal skills with being ambidextrous, however, after having surgery on my right hand/elbow, I have learned a number of life hacks (as well as things not to do).
I’ve utilized voice-to-text as much as I can. Since I don’t like to talk into my phone in normal conversational tones, I use what friends call my “golf commentator” voice. I talk quietly, so as not to blast my private communications to everyone within earshot.
One problem — I don’t always enunciate my words. While it’s easy to make corrections before hitting send, I don’t always do that. Luckily, my friends have a sense of humor. We’ve chuckled over some of the communications, which aren’t appropriate for the newspaper.
Often referring to myself in the third person in texts to my husband, I use an abbreviated form of my nickname, Bwana. “The Bwan” is often transcribed as “The blonde” (which is accurate, thanks to my hairdresser) or “The One” — making it sound like I have an overinflated sense of self-importance: “The One is ready to be picked up.”
John also has been my chauffeur. While I can’t readily put the rig into gear, the bigger issue is getting in my Jeep. Utilizing a step stool, I climb onto the running board, grab the “oh my god bar” and pull myself in. However, the stool remains on the ground. I’m thinking of tying a rope around it so I can reel it in.
Although I’m far from ambidextrous, I might qualify for being amphibian. Unlike former Oakland Athletics baseball player Pat Venditte, who was once referred to as an “amphibious pitcher,” some of my efforts have left me drenched.
While trying to open a bottle of water, I had it situated between my feet. As I attempted to turn the cap, my feet clenched the bottle ever tighter — resulting in a geyser reminiscent of Old Faithful.
Upon hearing this story, my co-workers check to see if I need anything before leaving for the day. Although, Hermiston Herald editor Erick Peterson thought I was offering him a Pepsi when I merely wanted him to open it.
While the help is greatly appreciated, they are gaining a more intimate knowledge of my habits. Multimedia consultant Angel Aguilar asked how many Pepsis I consume daily. “Enough,” I said. “Don’t judge me.” Since I also drink a lot of water, my massive liquid consumption results in frequent visits to the facilities. And that makes choosing my attire very important.
A friend recently suggested that I looked “gangster.” I can’t help it — baggy shorts are easier to manipulate than tight-fitting pants. And with limited abilities to style my hair, my hat collection is coming in handy. And I often prefer wearing them backward.
Fortunately, Sen. Ron Wyden wasn’t dressed to the nines when he visited the newsroom recently. He, too, was wearing a baseball hat, although not backwards. We shared a laugh about how the late Hermiston Mayor Frank Harkenrider used to wear his caps precariously perched on the top of his head.
I’d like to provide a public service announcement for those who might have surgery where they utilize a nerve block. While I received a printout from the surgical center about the risks associated with taking prescription opioids, they didn’t stress the importance of getting some pain medication on board in advance of the nerve block wearing off.
I’d never had one before, so I didn’t know what to expect. I literally went from zero pain to off the charts approximately 24 hours after surgery. And evidently, some nerve blocks last longer than others. Annie Fowler, the EO sports reporter, called my nerve block “wimpy,” as the one she had during shoulder surgery lasted three days.
In addition to preparing my meals, John also cuts my food into bite-sized pieces. Don’t worry, there isn’t a risk of starving.
Back during my college days, my roomies and I ate T-bone steaks with our hands because we forgot steak knives. I happily reported in our Tuesday newsroom meeting that I ate 25% of my dinner with the fork in my right hand. While the road to recovery is slow — my surgeon said nerves regenerate at a rate of one inch per month — I’m looking forward to when I’m able to grip a pen and hold a camera.
