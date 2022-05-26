I recently read a string of responses on a community Facebook page where a newcomer to Eastern Oregon asked what people do in the area over Memorial Day weekend. Out of the 20-plus responses, only one person mentioned Memorial Day observances that are planned specifically to honor our fallen heroes.
That disturbed me. Sure, I enjoy an opportunity to have a long weekend. And with the weather getting nicer, it’s a perfect opportunity to go camping or enjoy outdoor recreational activities. And of course, retail outlets capitalize on the holiday weekend by holding Memorial Day sales.
However, those aren’t the reasons the holiday was established. Originally it was known as Decoration Day because of the tradition of decorating gravesites with flowers, wreaths and American flags. A federal holiday, it was created to set aside time to honor the men and women who have died in service to our country.
Over the years, I have attended a number of Memorial Day ceremonies. In addition, I take time to wander the local cemetery and leave a penny on the headstones of anywhere from 50-80 veterans.
It’s not much — it’s less than a dollar and it doesn’t even take an hour of my time. But, for me, it’s a way to commemorate Memorial Day. An extremely small gesture, it doesn’t even compare to the sacrifices made by those who have served in our nation’s military.
I became aware of the tradition of leaving coins on headstones more than a dozen years ago. Since then, each Memorial Day weekend, I grab a bag of pennies and head to the cemetery.
According to tradition, it is a way of paying respects. As the coins increase in value, so does the level of connection the person leaving it has with the deceased:
• A penny means a person visited the grave of the veteran that is buried there.
• A nickel means the person trained or was at boot camp with the deceased veteran.
• A dime represents military personnel who served together.
• A quarter indicates the person was present when the deceased was killed.
Standing at the gravesite, I read the inscribed information. I then say the veteran’s name and thank them for their service while placing a penny on the headstone.
Sometimes people ask what I’m doing. Such was the case a handful of years ago when an Air Force veteran and his wife noticed the “U.S. Air Force Academy” T-shirt I was wearing.
They said they had come across a pair of headstones — a man and wife who both served in the Air Force. Dismayed that there were no flowers or flags, they returned with a pair of small bouquets. I thought that was pretty cool.
Typically, I only know relatives of a small number of the graves I visit. And for me, that makes it even more significant. Those veterans didn’t know me, yet they served our country so that I may reap the benefits of the freedoms we have.
I encourage people to at least pause a moment sometime during the weekend and remember to thank our veterans.
