Earlier this year, I wrote a column about things that puzzled me or defied logic — based on a bit from Arsenio Hall’s late-night talk show. So, for Round 2 of “Things that make you go hmmmm,” here are some recent head scratchers:
• Living in Eastern Oregon since 1985, I’ve noticed a pervasive attitude among people who seem to feel the west side of the state controls things. People get annoyed with statewide election results, saying that Willamette Valley voters basically make the decisions.
With low vaccination rates in our part of the state, I’m betting the people of Umatilla and Morrow counties (and beyond) won’t be complaining when many additional COVID-19 restrictions are lifted when the 70% statewide vaccination rate is met — thanks mostly to people residing in the western part of the state.
• With significant limitations on indoor gatherings still in place during gradation season, how was Hermiston High School able to pack all the graduating seniors into its gymnasium (along with school officials and guests of the graduation speakers)? It seems most other area school districts held their ceremonies outdoors.
• I never understood how the state justified the expense to open an Oregon Lottery payment center in Wilsonville, which is approximately 30 miles from the main office in Salem. During the onset of the global pandemic, both offices closed.
The Salem office reopens June 24 for in-person claims, while the Wilsonville center still is closed. I’m suggesting that maybe the Wilsonville office should remain shuttered.
Jack Roberts, who was the Oregon Lottery director at the time the Wilsonville center first opened, explained on OregonLive the rationale behind the additional payment center. “Providing a closer alternative for those players is a win-win for both the players and Lottery,” he said, referring to Portland metro area residents.
Seriously, they are going to get a wad of cash and they can’t spend the extra time and money to drive an additional 30 miles? If a second center is truly needed, instead of eventually reopening the Wilsonville center, why not consider opening one in Southern Oregon, the Bend area or Eastern Oregon?
• The phrase “common courtesy” is an oxymoron, especially in regards to some fellow drivers behind the wheel. Most of us have experienced inconsiderate motorists — you know the ones who won’t let another vehicle over in a lane of traffic or someone who cuts you off to take a parking spot.
Situated on a truck route, sometimes the traffic is horrendous in front of our house. I can’t even begin to count the times I’ve had someone hugging my bumper when I’m slowing to turn into our driveway or having someone zoom up on me when I’m backing out.
You can be sure none of them have a “How’s my driving?” decal on their rig. I urge people to drive as if their phone number was plastered on the back of their car.
• And lastly, if you truly love your children and your pets, prove it. Don’t leave them unattended in your vehicle, especially during the current heat advisory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.