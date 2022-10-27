A fan of Halloween since I was a kid, I used to love dressing up. And who doesn’t like going door-to-door to collect candy?
So imagine my dismay when I first found out John wasn’t fond of the holiday. Since we weren’t married yet and he was still wooing me, John agreed to dress up for a costume party.
Still in the puppy love stage of dating, we decided to create a couples costume. I don’t know how we came up with the idea but we went as a glob of Slime.
Back in the day the product came packaged in a small container that looked like a little trash can. We found a green sheet and smeared the oozing green non-Newtonian fluid all over our faces and hair — yeah, that was a hot mess to clean up afterward.
By the way, Play-Doh and Silly Putty also fall into the same category. I’m a very tactile person and was entertained for hours with those substances while growing up. I enjoy visiting with friends whose kids and grandkids like playing with those types of things rather than the latest newfangled electronic devices.
But I digress — if truth be known, I still enjoy dressing up (and love me some grape Tootsie Roll Pops, Butterfinger candy bars and Hot Tamales). I used to get a kick out of creating my own costumes. While my go-to getup is a pirate, one of my favorite creations was a crash test dummy outfit — complete with a head I made out of papier-mache.
Also, another Halloween I dressed up as a water landing survivor (airlines prefer that wording instead of plane crash). One of my friends gave me a self-inflating life vest from Delta Airlines — talk about a scare when I activated the device. Seriously, I had to use my asthma inhaler for an anxiety-induced bronchospasm.
And when I worked as the residential manager at group homes for adults with developmental disabilities, I had a great time planning parties. Suzy Tosten, one of the group home managers, and I were a match made in “hell-oween.” We hosted some of the most epic Halloween parties at the group home. In addition to helping all the clients create their costumes, we had a blast with games, food and decorations.
One year, we dressed up as characters in “Wayne’s World” from the old Saturday Night Live sketch and 1992 movie. Suzy, with long dark hair, had one of the signature logo hats, donned a black T-shirt and brought a guitar to appear as Wayne. I wore horn-rimmed glasses, a flannel shirt and grabbed my drumsticks to assume the role of Garth.
After the festivities at the group home ended, we looked at each other — our party personas weren’t ready to call it a night. We headed to Nick’s in Umatilla. While I can’t carry a tune, we ended up singing karaoke.
We had everyone in the bar marching around and singing along to “This Land Is Your Land.” Although not quite a rock-and-roll anthem, it worked for the moment. “Party on Wayne. Party on Garth.”
