A 6-month-old German shepherd/Siberian husky mix recently made the Malgesini pack complete again. A month after losing Lucifer, my husband’s 11-year-old German shepherd, John and I were thrilled to bring Biko home.
However, my 8-year-old German shepherd initially wasn’t too keen on having to share his space and our attention with the rambunctious bundle of energy. John and I fully anticipated there would be an adjustment period for the General.
When I filled out the adoption application, it asked what circumstances might lead us to surrender the dog. I checked the box that said “doesn’t get along with current pets.” However, after the first 24 hours, I realized that the General and I would have to leave before taking Biko away from John.
Using criteria outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, if my sweet boy were human, I’m certain the General would fall on the autism spectrum. His circle of trust is small, including only members of the Malgesini pack and gram-mama (and that’s contingent on her doling out treats). When encountering other humans and canines, the General is fine as long as they respect his personal bubble.
On the other paw, Biko is quite sociable. During the Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue meet and greet event at Paw’s Natural Pet Emporium in Kennewick, Washington, he excitedly wagged his tail and nuzzled up to both humans and other dogs.
Biko’s unfettered exuberance in meeting the General was not reciprocal. My canine kid initially barked and growled at Biko or ignored him by physically turning his head — as if trying to convince himself, “If I can’t see him, then he’s not there.”
After three days of intense facilitated socialization, the General’s heart finally began to soften for his new little brother. In addition to now being able to coexist in the same room, they playfully romp together in the backyard.
John instantly fell in love with the pup after seeing his profile and pictures on Petfinder. Because of past experiences with Gastineau, our second German shepherd, I was somewhat hesitant with adopting another rescue dog. However, since Becky Geyer of Geyer German Shepherds had retired several years ago — we got our last three German shepherds from her — we were faced with finding another source to add to our pack.
While I was somewhat familiar with Mikey’s Chance, I wasn’t aware of the extensive process involved with adopting a dog from them. The nonprofit organization’s thoroughness and commitment in finding the right match for dogs in their care isn’t the only thing they do right. Rather than housing dogs waiting to be adopted in a kennel facility, the dogs live in foster homes with people that love them while providing care, socialization and basic training.
When we adopted Biko, in addition to already being house-trained and crate-trained, he understood basic commands. The biggest plus for us was how social he is, which certainly contributed to how quickly he connected with John and me. And despite the initial rebuffs, Biko pawed his way into the General’s heart.
