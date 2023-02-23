I keep putting off getting my driver’s license updated to a Real ID. I would almost prefer a root canal over waiting in line at Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services.

Although the Department of Homeland Security keeps extending the deadline, eventually special identification (Real ID or a passport) will be required for domestic flights and to enter secure federal facilities. The whole switcheroo is happening because the Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Tammy Malgesini, the East Oregonian community editor, enjoys spending time with her husband and two canine kids, as well as entertaining herself with random musings.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.