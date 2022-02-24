While Nick Kristof’s hopes to be elected the next governor of Oregon have been dashed because of residency requirements, it is my hope he will continue to pursue central issues of his short-lived campaign narrative. Honestly, I think he’s in a better position as a private citizen with friends and supporters with deep pockets to affect change.
And he won’t be “distracted” with other day-to-day obligations of being governor. He can take the time to focus on such topics as poverty, homelessness and addiction — several of the key points he discussed during his abbreviated run for governor.
While I’ve never had the ambitions, pocketbook or connections to run for governor, back when I was young, full of energy and had time I was willing to share, I ran for a seat on the Hermiston School Board. I thought I would have made a good addition with innovative ideas, a connection with a portion of the community and I was married to an educator.
After I didn’t garner enough votes to be elected, I lost interest and focused my attention elsewhere. Maybe my 20-something ego was bruised — I have never run for a position again. Instead, I dove into efforts that didn’t require being “chosen” to participate.
In retrospect, I probably dodged a bullet. The first city council meeting I attended in Irrigon as a reporter lasted more than three hours. And a couple of years later, I experienced a similar scenario during a Hermiston School District work session and board meeting.
One thing I learned through this process is I appreciate fellow community members who are willing to give of their time in hopes of making a difference in our community. While I appreciate those who step up to serve, I challenge our elected officials to remember they represent their constituents — and to reach out for public input.
Another thing, that still seems strange is the Hermiston School District and the Hermiston City Council meet on the same night. Why is that?
In an election night interview on Nov. 6, 2018, Mark Gomolski, who was serving on the school board while running for a seat on the city council, said regardless of the outcome of the race, he would continue to encourage the organizations to find a way to meet at different times so residents could attend both. It also would be beneficial for the two governing bodies, he said, as they continue to partner on projects such as using the aquatic center to host free swimming lessons for students.
“If we’re going to be doing partnerships like that, I think we should be attending each other’s meetings,” he said.
And here we are more than three years later with both groups still meeting at the same time.
