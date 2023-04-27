Punxsutawney Phil called it — and I think he’s in cahoots with the Umatilla County Circuit Court in an effort to throw a wrench into my spring plans.
The would-be weatherman rodent emerged on a cold February day in Pennsylvania, only to see his shadow — forewarning of six more weeks of winter. And with brisk weather earlier this month — Hermiston had a heck of a morning snow flurry on April 3 — I am ready for all things spring.
My “early” season Holland tulips didn’t even start to bloom until April 5. I look forward to some nicer days, wearing shorts and filling the planter boxes with colorful annuals.
After putting off planning a trip to Prineville last spring, a friend and I were hoping to go in May. However, I received a jury summons several weeks ago requiring my service for the month.
“Guess what you got in the mail,” John said when I returned from a doctor’s appointment. I knew immediately. For a system that is supposedly random, my husband and I seem to be requested to perform this civic duty more often than others.
While I know it’s not like courtroom dramas on TV, it might be interesting if I actually got to sit on a jury. In the multiple times I have received a jury summons, I’ve had to go to the courthouse numerous times. However, I’ve only been ushered into the courtroom on two of those occasions for the actual jury selection process — being excused both times.
Also, I might be a little more agreeable to serving if I didn’t have to get out of bed, be appropriately presentable and out the door so early in the morning. I typically sleep in several 2-3 hours shifts at night — often getting my best shut-eye between 7-9 a.m.
Not everyone lives by an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. timeline. I think they should have a swing shift or graveyard court.
While I’m sure that change isn’t on the horizon anytime soon — at least the state of Oregon Judicial Department updated its “Justice for All” video. The last time I watched the required video in 2018, it included Bernice Barnett, a former Lincoln County district attorney, who hadn’t been in that role for more than a decade.
So, starting next week, I’ll have the jury message phone line on speed dial. In addition, I’ll make sure I chug a sufficient amount of Pepsi to remain alert.
And I’ll remember the words of my late friend Marcia Alvey, who served as a trial lawyer for more than two decades. “Thank you for your service! The jury system would not work without you,” she said.
Tammy Malgesini, the East Oregonian community editor, enjoys spending time with her husband and two canine kids, as well as entertaining herself with random musings and sleeping in.
