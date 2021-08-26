I am baffled by some people’s gung-ho attitude about unproven off-label use of medications in an attempt to treat or prevent COVID-19 — yet they are reluctant (and in some cases, dead set against) getting the vaccination. While I’m not a doctor — although my signature would qualify — it intrigues me that people even started using Ivermectin, which seems to be popular with social media virologists these days.
Information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicates it’s used primarily with dogs, cats and other mammals as prevention for heartworm disease and for the treatment of certain internal and external parasites with horses and other animals. As far as human use, the Food and Drug Administration has approved tablets — which are specifically formulated for adults because, you know, we weigh a lot less than cows and horses — for treating some parasitic worms. Also, humans can use a topical formulation to treat some external parasites and skin conditions.
Seriously, so who was dosing up Rover or Sugar and thought, “Hmmmm, I wonder if taking this could prevent the ‘rona?”
And it seems some people are confused by the English language or don’t have a dictionary handy. They often refer to COVID-19 vaccinations as experimental because they haven’t received full approval of the FDA.
The fact is, getting the jab only became widely available after each of the vaccines received emergency use authorization from the FDA. Pfizer, which received EUA in December 2020, was granted full approval for its vaccine Monday, Aug. 23.
According to a report from The Associated Press, the process “required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections.” That doesn’t sound very “experimental” to me — in fact, it seems more credible than someone hearing the second cousin of a neighbor’s co-worker used their horse pills and got better overnight.
I think it’s odd that some people are so willing to pop a pill — a horse pill at that. That feels more questionable than rolling up a sleeve for a vaccine that has jumped through so many hoops it could win an NBA championship.
Just as curious are those who negate the potential benefits of wearing face coverings. I agree masks aren’t 100% effective. However, they have some value in reducing the spread of respiratory droplets — hypothetically, if I were to spit in your direction, wouldn’t you prefer that I had a mask on? While merely a straw poll, most of my friends haven’t even had a cold in the past 18 months. Coincidence? I think not.
And since today is National Dog Day, I would be relegated to the doghouse if I didn’t give a shout out to the General and Biko, our German shepherds. Rest assured, my husband and I will spoil them in some way.
Rather than getting worked up over people that baffle me, I’ll take a lesson from our canine kids — I’ll tilt my head and stare blankly.
