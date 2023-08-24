As golf tournament season approaches the back nine, I was recently reminiscing about my history of chasing the little white ball.
I was introduced to golf during spring term of my freshman year in college. I figured it would be a fairly easy class and I could work on my tan at the same time. However, I found the bad habits I established in those early days on the links continue to linger to this day.
After several decades of golfing, I have sufficiently altered my stance to compensate for my horrible slice. Unfortunately, there are times when the balance of the universe shifts and my ball ends up exactly where I am aiming. In those situations, I still feel child-like excitement when I find my ball — like a kid hunting for eggs on Easter morning. The only difference is I’m wearing a collared shirt and not a pastel dress and matching bonnet.
Growing up, I viewed golf as a classy sport with people donning collared shirts and slacks. While most of the courses I’ve played haven’t had a strict dress code, I was chased down by the course marshal one time while playing in Page, Arizona.
Although I started out with the requisite attire, I decided to peel off my shirt and play in my tank top after several holes. I figured it was no big deal — it was blazing hot and I was quite a distance from the clubhouse.
However, as I approached the next hole, I could hear yelling from above the ridge. I assumed someone must be calling out “fore” after an errant shot. After ducking, I continued my game. A short time later, the course marshal caught up with me and I had to put my collared shirt back on.
And that’s another thing about golfing — people are expected to keep noise levels down on the course, especially when someone is swinging the club. However, polite applause or quiet congratulations are acceptable after a shot.
Can you imagine if curtailing noise was the expectation for baseball? Nolan Ryan pitched seven no-hitters in his career — those stadiums would have been awfully quiet.
Although I prefer golfing in moderate temperatures with a slight breeze, I used to hit the links whenever my friends and I could get a tee time. Back in the day, I teed off in the bone-chilling cold of late December and triple digits in the middle of summer.
Also, my training as a Girl Scout comes in handy as I always pack my golf bag with plenty of supplies. In addition to extra tees and several sleeves of balls, I bring water, snacks, sunscreen and a jacket.
While I have no problem sharing with my golf partners, there’s one thing I won’t budge on: When a friend asked for a drink out of my water bottle, I told her to lie on the ground and I would pour it into her mouth.
Tammy Malgesini, the East Oregonian community editor, enjoys spending time with her husband and two canine kids, as well as entertaining herself with random musings.
