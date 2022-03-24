Technology baffles me.
It’s not that I really even want to understand it. I just want it to work right.
In the late fall of 2021, my work computer began having problems. I started receiving warnings that random websites that I often visit for work were unsafe. Initially thinking the problem was the website, I contacted several local agencies to let them know they might want to investigate.
Hopefully, they didn’t waste too much time trying to figure out what the problem was. Because as time went on, I came to realize it was my computer and not their website.
I grew up in an analog world — during a time before everyone had cell phones. I learned to type on a manual typewriter. Yeah, yeah, I’m old. My point is, sure technology makes things easier but back in the day when my typewriter didn’t work, I merely had to change the ribbon.
However, in this day and age, I have to sufficiently explain what I’m experiencing, so the tech guy can figure out what the problem is (and hopefully fix it) — just saying my computer isn’t working right isn’t enough. I learned that taking/sending screenshots that show the problem can be helpful.
Well, after my computer limped along for a couple of months, I finally got a new one. Audra Workman, our office manager, took the time to work with our tech guy to set things up for me.
And it was working great — the key is “was.” I think the computer lulled me into a false sense of security and then decided to attack — time to mess with Tammy.
Audra seems to know when I’m having computer problems. I guess it’s not that hard to figure out. She says I have a certain “ringtone.”
“%@#$!* I don’t know what to do #$@%5E& I don’t even know why I try %$#@&.”
And then magically, Audra is there with a calm voice of reason asking what’s going on. I think she figures that I’m one computer glitch away from going off the deep end. And either she’s there to rescue me or take what she wants from my desk area.
Rather than the computer “messing with me” Audra believes the problems started when my second monitor was attached. Well, that finally got fixed with a new cord.
All was going well with my work computer. Next, my personal laptop decided to develop a glitch. My solution was to rip the battery out of it (Audra wasn’t at my house to save the day) and then reboot. Luckily, that worked. And then, a couple of hours later, my cellphone wouldn’t let me respond to a text message. Again, I did a reboot and that solved the problem.
I wish all of life’s problems were that simple — merely go to sleep and when you wake up, everything is fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.