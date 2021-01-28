Back in the day, comedian Arsenio Hall had a regular part on his late-night talk show that centered around things that were puzzling or defied logic — “Things that make you go hmmmm.”
Many things in life, especially this past year, leave me scratching my head. Here are some things that make me go hmmmm:
• Evidently some members of Congress view themselves as being above the law. Lawmakers were crying foul about new security measures instituted after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Many said their constitutional rights were being violated by being required to pass through metal detectors to enter the House chamber.
• Speaking of foul, Utah lawmakers recently passed a resolution calling out Shaquille O’Neal for his sub-par free throw shooting during his NBA days and for his pitiful performance in “Kazaam,” a movie he starred in more than two decades ago. Their action was taken in response to Shaq’s recent encounter where he dissed Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.
It seems Shaq doesn’t think Mitchell has “what it takes to get to the next level,” despite the fact Mitchell has a signature shoe with Adidas, is scoring an average of 23.4 points per game and his free throw percentage is currently 30 points higher than Shaq’s final career stats from the charity stripe.
• And while we’re on the topic of sports, doesn’t it seem odd that, despite a pandemic, the National Football League and National Basketball Association figured out a way to keep playing — yet, here we are 10 months later and officials still haven’t figured out a way to get kids back in the classroom full time.
• And here’s another head scratcher — most students haven’t been able to go to school but they can go to day care centers or programs operated by parks and recreation.
• What’s with all the special names and acronyms for whatever it is we’re calling school these days? Students “returned” this past fall with an educational model referred to as “Comprehensive Distance Learning.” And more recently, schools are transitioning into LIPI, aka Limited In Person Instruction. I’m waiting for KBIS (Kids Belong In School) or FOC (Fill Our Classrooms).
• The Los Angeles Times and other media outlets reported in late December 2020 that several physicians based in Beverly Hills have received inquiries from wealthy patients wanting to know what it would take to “cut in line” to get a COVID-19 vaccination. One doctor had hundreds of calls a day and another said a patient offered a hefty donation to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Yet, here in Eastern Oregon, an acquaintance who works as a frontline health care worker told me that of the vaccines made available to agency staff, only about 12% of the allotment was signed up for in advance.
• Conspiracy theorists continue to claim that mainstream media has exaggerated the impact of COVID-19 to their benefit. I have no idea what those supposed benefits are. Newsrooms across the country have been hemorrhaging staff — including mass layoffs, furloughs and the closure of media outlets — since the beginning of the pandemic. While consumer demand for news has increased, advertising revenues have declined, resulting in fewer people available to gather and disseminate accurate information.
• And finally, does anyone else find it odd that birth control pills aren’t packaged in child-proof containers?
