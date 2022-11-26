I enjoy the holiday season — well, except the bone-chilling cold that typically accompanies it. I really think bears have it figured out with the whole hibernation thing.
There are three main things I like most about the magical eight-week period between Halloween and Christmas — festive holiday music, giving gifts and the food.
I began pressing play on my boom box not long after the Halloween costumes were put away. There are way too many awesome holiday tunes to only play them for a month.
While my husband doesn’t care for most traditional holiday music, he has helped me in amassing an extensive collection of eclectic sounds. Before it became so popular for artists to release Christmas albums, John made mixed tapes for me, featuring Christmas tunes by a variety of musicians.
Getting a number of spins these days is “Season’s Greetings from moe.” Originally released in 2002, a friend gifted us a limited edition rerelease that is pressed on red and white splatter Christmas-colored vinyl.
In addition to old favorites, it also features classic gems and a couple of originals. I particularly like “Together at Christmas.” The sweet chorus reminds me of several treacherous wintertime trips John and I have made over Snoqualmie Pass.
One Christmas more than 25 years ago, we were trying to get home from Seattle because I was on-call. After we finally made it over the pass, we ended up getting stuck in Ellensburg because the freeway to Yakima was closed. The hotel and restaurant treated us like royalty — even giving us discounts on our Christmas dinner. Although it wasn’t our plan, at least we were with each other.
“We were together at Christmas.
All alone in a 4-wheel drive.
And I knew we’d get married.
And I’d love ya for the rest of my life.”
While our holiday list is short, I enjoy finding the perfect gift. In fact, my competitive nature comes out when shopping for holiday parties that include playing the Dirty Santa gift exchange game. I want my gift to be coveted to the point that it changes hands several times before the end.
As far as holiday meals, John and I trade off cooking duties between Thanksgiving and Christmas. I made a list and checked the cupboards twice before heading out to do our Thanksgiving meal shopping Monday morning.
After making a couple of stuffed whole turkeys early in our marriage, I realized it was a waste of time and food. While neither of us particularly cares for brown meat, we like the taste of stuffing starlight out of the bird. Over the past three-plus decades, I have perfected stuffed turkey breasts.
A number of years ago, I caught the ire of Jeffrey Elliot. As I described several reasons why I prefer purchasing turkey breasts rather than the whole bird, the co-author of “Complete Book of Knife Skills” wasn’t amused that I dissed his easy step-by-step instructions on the best way to carve a turkey.
“I spent a lot of time and thought to get carving a turkey down to 19 steps,” he wrote to me.
Seriously, dude, 19 steps!?!
