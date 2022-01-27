I’m afraid Pendleton Chamber of Commerce President Velda Arnaud is going to suffocate if she remains steadfast to her recent statement in a letter to chamber members.
“I will be sticking my head in the sand until some sense of sanity returns to the world,” she wrote.
I joked with one of my friends that there goes her Supreme Court nomination, but it’s no laughing matter. I am amazed in this day and age that Arnaud would think it’s perfectly fine to refuse to use a person’s preferred pronoun, saying she “worked too hard to learn English grammar to just willy-nilly make changes.”
The English language is constantly changing. I still recall the first time I heard alternate usage of the word “sick.” My husband and I were in a ski shop in Colorado and the clerk said John’s shirt was sick. Initially, I thought the dude didn’t like it, but when he asked where I bought it, he went on about how awesome it was.
And just like “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” written by Bob Dylan in the early 1960s, the times continue to change. If my 82-year-old conservative Christian mom can have an open mind, I would think that 60-something Arnaud could retrain herself.
In her philosophy of education, available via a link from her instructor page on the Blue Mountain Community College website, Arnaud states, “It’s the instructor’s job to encourage and help students grow, not to put them down.”
And she further states, “Another thing that is important to teach our students is that each one of them has value. While we cannot necessarily eliminate low self-esteem, I feel that we can increase self-confidence.”
It seems Arnaud has made a connection with students, being recognized in the May 2021 Staff Spotlight by the BMCC Associated Student Government. Maybe it’s time for Arnaud’s students to become her teachers.
My parents, who live in Coos Bay, don’t have internet access. However, they watch the news and when they don’t understand something, they ask. I have explained such things as Uber and social media platforms, as well as nonbinary and pangender.
A few years ago when a former high school football player came out as a transgender woman a couple of months prior to my 40-year high school reunion, I talked about Marcia with my mom. We recently discussed having no real understanding of what it must have been like for Marcia growing up and living the majority of her adult life as a male.
We discussed that the least we can do is honor people’s wishes by addressing them by their preferred pronouns. Somewhat surprised by my mom’s response, I said, “Well, aren’t you progressive?”
I’m proud of my mom. While she may not understand, she’s willing to accept people for who they are.
Marcia died due to complications from gallbladder surgery in November 2020. I’m glad she was able to live her last few years as her authentic self and felt love and acceptance from her family, friends and former classmates — including being addressed with her preferred pronouns.
