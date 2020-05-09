This month, the U.S. Forest Service is launching a public process to fix a flawed and unscientific obstacle to restoring national forests throughout Eastern Oregon. For the past 25 years, a policy called the “Wildlife Standard of the Eastside Screens” has hamstrung the agency’s ability to reduce the risks of wildfire, insects and disease on federal lands. It has severely restricted active forest management, undermined forest collaboration, and decimated our regional forest sector infrastructure and workforce.
Over a quarter-century ago, the Clinton administration imposed, among other restrictions, a “temporary” rule prohibiting the removal of trees larger than 21 inches in diameter on national forests east of the Cascades. Widely known as the “Eastside Screens,” there is no science to support such an arbitrary one-size-fits-all approach. With little public involvement or scientific justification, this temporary rule effectively became permanent when it was amended into the management plans as standards for these eastside forests.
In theory the rule was intended to protect old-growth trees and provide more habitat for wildlife. In reality the rule has placed these values at greater risk as the species composition of our forests have changed in a dynamic environment. For example, eastside national forests have suffered from the encroachment of fir trees that are less resilient to wildfire and other disturbances, and are competing with pine trees for water, nutrients and sunlight. As a result, we now have unhealthy, overstocked and disease-infested forests that are placing our public lands, a variety of forest uses, and nearby communities at risk.
In recent years, a growing body of science supports the removal of some trees greater than 21 inches in forest restoration projects. Forest collaboratives representing diverse interests have agreed on the need for these restoration treatments in order to improve the health of individual forests.
Unfortunately, the Eastside Screens have forced federal land managers to seek countless project-specific amendments to implement these collaborative treatments. This is an expensive and time-consuming process at a time when the Forest Service is facing chronic budget and personnel shortfalls. Further, anti-forestry groups have leveraged this outdated policy and broken process to halt restoration projects they do not like, even if the treatments are supported by collaboratives. These are reasons why the agency is failing to keep pace with the growing risks and restoration needs of these forests.
Effective forest restoration requires viable infrastructure and markets; including loggers to thin forests, truckers to transport the wood, and sawmills to process the wood into products people want to buy. This process generates revenue to pay for noncommercial activities and future restoration treatments. Because the Eastside Screens have resulted in fewer projects being implemented, there are fewer timber harvests to sustain the regional infrastructure. Over time, logging and trucking companies have gone out of business, sawmills have closed, and there is now less capacity for forest restoration.
After 25 years, it is time for the Forest Service to find a better approach that is based in science and responsive to the changes happening in our forest. This approach should give federal land managers greater flexibility to implement site specific needed treatments, especially those developed and supported by forest collaboratives. This would ensure some stability for the region’s fragile forest infrastructure, and perhaps restore lost capacity for active forest management activities.
The Forest Service has announced a series of virtual meetings to discuss the science, engage local government and user groups, and inform the public on a new approach. It is important that we participate in this process, and encourage the agency to adopt a new policy that will benefit our economy and environment.
