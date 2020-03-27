I just read an excellent article titled “Staying sane at home during COVID-19” in the East Oregonian and it got me thinking of all you kids out there that are bummed because school is canceled (I know many of you are reading this through bleary eyes full of tears). If I may, though, I would like to suggest taking this time to learn something new or perfect something you have been working on.
I, being an engineer and a robotics mentor, would like to make some suggestions regarding tech skills that can be learned on the cheap or for free. Following is a list of free programs or languages to learn (and the corresponding age):
Programming: Scratch Jr. (5-7), Scratch (7 and up), Python (10 and up), Java (10 and up).
Game design (and programming): Unity 3D Game Engine (10 and up), Unreal Game Engine (10 and up).
3D modeling: Fusion 360 (10 and up), Blender (13 and up).
Art: GIMP (10 and up), Inkscape (10 and up).
Scratch Jr. is a great way to begin learning programming. It uses simple visual blocks to build stories and make things happen in a logical order. This program helps kids learn the foundation of programming logic and code flow. Scratch Jr. is an app that can be downloaded for iOS and Android in their corresponding app markets.
Scratch is the big brother of Scratch Jr. and was developed by MIT and, from the MIT website: “Scratch helps young people learn to think creatively, reason systematically, and work collaboratively — essential skills for life in the 21st century.” For more information, see scratch.mit.edu.
Python and Java are both text-based programming languages. Both are used in everything from art to science and are great languages to learn. There are many online resources available for free for each of them. Also, see the “Coding Starter Kit” information below. More information can be found at python.org. For Java, you will have to install Java and Eclipse (or another Java development environment) to get started.
Unity 3D and Unreal Game engines are available to hobbyists and students for free. These engines are used to quickly and graphically create video games in 2D, 3D, and Virtual Reality. With Unity 3D, you will learn C# in order to script game behaviors. In Unreal, the scripting language is C++. There are lots of resources available for free online. These include both written and video tutorials.
Fusion 360 is a computer aided design (CAD) modeling program. This allows you to create drawings and 3D models of objects and assemblies. These can then be put into a game, 3D printed, or cut out on a laser or CNC machine. Fusion 360 is available for free to hobbyists and students and there are many free tutorials available online.
Blender is an open-source 3D modellng program. The main difference between modeling and CAD is the ability to sculpt. Blender has a steep learning curve but, when mastered, allows you to create excellent 3D sculptures. See blender.org for more information.
The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is an open-source image/photo editing tool. For more info, see gimp.org. It’s basically a free version of that shop program about the photo.
Inkscape is a vector art program for making graphic designs like logos and T-shirts, etc. See inkscape.org for info.
One of my favorite resources for programming and tech books is HumbleBundle.com. Currently, they have two excellent bundles: “Learn to Code” and “Coding Starter Kit.” The “Coding Starter Kit” bundle is good for anyone age 5 and up looking to get into programming, electronics, or robotics. It includes books on Scratch Jr., and Scratch and, for those a little more advanced, books on Java, Python, Raspberry pi, and electronics.
You do have to pay for these books and the way Humble Bundle works is that there are tiers that you can purchase by paying different amounts. Usually, you can get the first tier for a buck if you just want to dip your toes in. Another great thing about Humble Bundle is that they donate portions of their proceeds to charity and you can usually pick which charity and what percent goes to it.
So, if you have ever wanted to learn a new tech skill, now is the time. This is just a small list of programs I am familiar with, but there are lots more out there. Keep your brains sharp, but don’t forget to go outside to play, too.
Stay safe and have fun.
