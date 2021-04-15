This last year, we spent far too many hours isolated in our homes. We fought off a loneliness that at times felt endless and hopeless. Such focus on our own lives — the things instead of the people that surround us — has not been good for us. While there is nothing wrong with a good show (I will neither confirm nor deny watching all six seasons of “Madam Secretary” this winter), the pandemic created a situation where it was next to impossible to think about anything else.
Many religions warn against an encroaching materialism. For example, the Baha’i Faith tells us, “Let not your hearts be fettered by the material things of this world.” That’s easier said than done, of course, and not just during a pandemic. But a crisis can also be the perfect time to try.
When my father was diagnosed with liposarcoma in 2007, he learned that 80% of patients with this type of cancer died within five years. Given that news, his first thought was: Where and — more importantly — with whom do I want to spend this time I have left? His answer, in consultation with my mother, was to move close to family. To Pendleton. They weren’t going to waste a moment of the time he had left.
Sadly, right on schedule, my father’s cancer returned. By the spring of 2011, he was no longer able to play tennis, conserving his energy for visits with his grandchildren. He managed a trip to Scotland with our eldest son as a high school graduation present, and then he died in August of that year.
My father would have been 78 years old this month. I’m saddened that we didn’t get to spend these last 10 years together, but I’m incredibly grateful to have had the time we did, as well as the years after with my mother. I had two years with him, and eight more with her.
So many people have lost loved ones this year, while others have been unable to visit their loved ones for a year. Some of us may have decades left. For some, the clock is ticking on our “five years.” The question then, for all of us, as the light at the end of this pandemic tunnel grows brighter, must be the same one my parents asked themselves.
I wish for everyone a positive and hopeful answer.
I pray that one result of these months of isolation and separation might be that we remember how to turn to each other.
And I hope that we can change what needs to be changed about our world so we never feel we have to turn away again.
