Many years ago I had a conversation with a friend who’d just gone through a painful surgery and had finally come out the other side once again able to resume regular activities of daily life. Recalling his difficulties when he was in the throes of a long recovery I suggested that now was the time to prepare, to set up practices and habits that would carry him through the hard times when they came again.
“Nothing like this is going to happen again,” he said.
I remembered that conversation this morning when I realized that over the last few months I had been making the same spiritual mistake.
Recently, many things in my life — kids, house, job — had been humming along as I might want them to. But instead of building my spiritual muscles I had been treating prayer superstitiously, as if I could make a deal with God. I wasn’t so far gone that I wasn’t expecting to face hardship at some point, but that I was telling myself: “I’ll say my prayers and do all the right things, and then I won’t have to suffer again when things go wrong.”
In other words, I had grown spiritually lazy, which is easy to do when things are going well. I wasn’t actually working on my own challenge which was to remain spiritually content regardless of what happened — even, or especially, during hard times.
God can’t do that part for me. He can help, but the effort has to come from me.
This week my mother-in-law had a stroke and had to be helicoptered to Spokane. My husband went by himself to be with her because I had a bad cold. Immediately thereafter, some plans my husband and I had been making for the future, ones that had involved nearly five months of work, entirely fell through.
Thankfully, my mother-in-law is recovering well, especially considering she spent a few days in the intensive care unit. But it was a close call.
It’s so easy to treat God like a celestial gumball machine. We convince ourselves that if we just put in the right combination of prayers and deeds, he’ll do what we want, and everything will turn out the way we want it to.
Not that he doesn’t answer prayers, because of course he does. And not that prayers and deeds aren’t important.
But that can’t be why we pray or do good deeds.
Prayer can’t be just about asking God to keep trouble at bay. It has to be about looking to him for sustenance in times of trouble and truly believing “there is no power nor strength except in God, the help in peril, the self-subsisting.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the Pendleton River Parkway with her husband, Dan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.