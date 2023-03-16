Many years ago I had a conversation with a friend who’d just gone through a painful surgery and had finally come out the other side once again able to resume regular activities of daily life. Recalling his difficulties when he was in the throes of a long recovery I suggested that now was the time to prepare, to set up practices and habits that would carry him through the hard times when they came again.

“Nothing like this is going to happen again,” he said.

Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the Pendleton River Parkway with her husband, Dan.

