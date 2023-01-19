The other day, a friend commented that the suffering of the last few years has diminished his capacity for experiencing spontaneous joy. The dictionary defines “joy” as “a state of happiness or felicity; delight.” In my own life, I find joy is even more than that. It’s a lightness of being, the ability to take a deep breath and appreciate the world around me.
How much joy is enough? Joy is not quantifiable. How can one person experience joy in a given circumstance when another person, having the same experience, does not? There have been times over the last few years when I have experienced joy, but also faced such hardship that I feared I’d never feel joy again.
Every one of us experiences both pain and joy as two extremes of existence. Sometimes our natural contentment is disrupted by happenstance, pain that just happens to us — as with an illness or the loss of a loved one. Sometimes we bring that pain on ourselves through our own behavior. Joy, on the other hand, can arise spontaneously from any circumstance, any situation, even during moments of pain.
Maybe you can’t have joy without pain. They’re not mutually exclusive. Much of life is lived in the middle space between them. And joy is not the absence of pain. Giving birth and raising children shows us that. We don’t necessarily feel joy when the pain stops, however. In that sense, it isn’t the same as relief or happiness, which depend more on our worldly or material circumstances.
The Baha’i writings acknowledge the difficulties. On one hand, “Joy gives us wings! In times of joy our strength is more vital, our intellect keener, and our understanding less clouded. We seem better able to cope with the world and to find our sphere of usefulness.” On the other hand, “when sadness visits us we become weak, our strength leaves us, our comprehension is dim and our intelligence veiled.”
Our mind connects the body to the spirit. When our mind is “veiled,” we cannot see the world clearly. A lack of joy is, in a very real sense, a spiritual problem. When we lose the capacity to feel joy, our connection to the spiritual world is short-circuited.
But we can reconnect. Although joy itself is existential, we find it when we see God in the world around us: in the beauty of his creation, in loved ones and friends, and even in the midst of pain when we transcend it. Joy is something we can’t buy; we can only experience it.
For 2023, I wish for you an increased capacity for spontaneous joy.
Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the Pendleton River Parkway with her husband, Dan.
