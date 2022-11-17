“O befriended stranger. The candle of thine heart is lighted by the hand of my power, quench it not with the contrary winds of self and passion.”
I have heard a lot of talk about “self-care” lately, along the lines of what someone posted the other day on social media: “This year I’m going to focus on myself.”
In today’s world, it sounds smart. Too many people do too many things that aren’t fulfilling and don’t give them joy, and it feels like the ability to say “no” to other people will make life better. And it really might in the short term, given how hectic daily life can be.
But that inward focus is a trap. Love of oneself is important, but not in the way society says it is. To love oneself is to serve others. The Baha’i writings emphasize the importance of looking beyond ourselves because the consequences of focusing on ourselves all the time are so dire. Turning one’s attention inward gets us thinking about ourselves — what we want or what’s wrong with us — too much, … and that way lies the zombie apocalypse.
Boy, this column just took a dark turn. But bear with me because I’m actually serious in a way. Zombies also are known as the “walking dead.” They are alive but without a soul, and they leave a path of destruction in their wake.
And herein lies my obvious metaphor. History and legend are full of examples of people pursuing what they want and what they think is good for themselves, resulting instead in the destruction of everything good around them — even if they intended to make the world a better place. Zombies aren’t created by an external force. By focusing on “self and passion,” people turn themselves into the walking dead.
Looking at the world today, it isn’t hard to see how much better a place it could be if everyone followed the alternative path. That path may not be easy, but we already know what is required: “Be a home for the stranger, a balm to the suffering, a tower of strength for the fugitive. Be eyes to the blind, and a guiding light unto the feet of the erring. Be — a breath of life to the body of mankind, an ensign of the hosts of justice, a dew to the soil of the human heart — a shining light in the firmament of thy generation, a fruit upon the tree of humility.”
It is truly important to take care of oneself, but the focus of life must be caring for others. We really do need to avoid the zombie apocalypse.
Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the Pendleton River Parkway with her husband, Dan.
