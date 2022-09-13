"These children are the plants of thine orchard, the flowers of thy meadow, the roses of thy garden." The Baha'i faith teaches that raising children is one of the most important jobs a person can do in this life. As my last child heads off to college, I am struck by the way that job is, at one and the same time, done and not done. A few years ago, I had four children in the house. Now I have none. I have been waffling between feeling a little light-headed at how free I "should" feel, and the idea that I have been summarily fired from a job I've held for 31 years.

Any parent understands there is no love like the love you feel for your child. It's off the charts. And yet, I can't think of any other relationship in which the ultimate expectation is to separate. Couples are supposed to grow closer (hopefully) over time. Friendships ebb and flow, but that degree of closeness is worked out mutually between the two parties.

Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i Faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the Pendleton River Parkway with her husband, Dan.

