“Those five years of rejection were the best thing that ever happened to me.”
I have written about tests before (a lot), both because the Baha’i Writings emphasize their importance and because I have seen the positive effect of tests in my own life. The particular comment at the top of this article is a reference to the five years I spent trying to get my books published with a traditional publisher, receiving well over a hundred rejections in the process, before finally deciding to publish my books independently.
It was an impulsive decision, made at a time I thought I had nothing left to lose. Sometimes that’s when good things start happening. Sometimes it’s a huge mistake. You just don’t know until you try.
Maybe four years of rejections could have taught me enough. Or maybe I should have called it quits long before that. There are times when quitting is the right choice. Generally, I am a huge proponent of quitting if continuing along a chosen path adversely affects one’s quality of life. In the case of my novel writing, however, I was a full-time homeschooling mom who was finding creative fulfillment writing novels nobody but my family was reading. For me, all those years of rejection did not result in a net loss.
Now, not only am I an author of fifty novels with over a million books sold, but I still love writing. Continuing to try was the right decision.
Those years of rejection were mostly a test of my ego, and thus a minor issue in the grand scheme of things. Other tests are far more difficult to encompass. Over the last two years, I’ve written about the death of my parents, difficulties with my children and the whole COVID-19 nightmare. All these tests and losses induced real grief. They were genuine tests I personally had to overcome. Many of these, as well as many far worse, are shared by huge swaths of the population.
If tests and difficulties are part of the human condition, no matter how severe and overwhelming, maybe it’s best if we learn to embrace them. I can’t bring my parents back, but I can learn from their loss. Tests can, and do, make me stronger and more resilient. I hope one day to prefer being the person I have become and not wish to return to that more fragile version of myself.
Even better, I hope to raise my consciousness so “the distorting looking glass in which everyday tests, difficulties, setbacks and misunderstandings (that) seem insurmountable,” no longer are.
And just like those five years of rejection, I can truly believe a test was the best thing that could happen to me.
Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the Pendleton River Parkway with her husband, Dan.
