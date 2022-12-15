We woke up to snow this morning, a change in the weather that makes me smile— at least when it happens in December. I’m much less happy about it when it comes in February.
But it comes whether I like it or not. That is the nature of existence: that everything changes — sometimes minute to minute, in the case of the weather. As human beings at times we rail against the storm — uselessly, needlessly — even when it is entirely out of our control.
When my kids were little, we would occasionally have to spring some change in routine or activity on them, to which they often reacted negatively. In that moment, all change was bad, regardless of what that change brought.
While most people understand that they can’t affect the weather, change, when it breaks from how things have always been, is seen as another matter entirely. We know we can’t stop it from snowing, though at some point I imagine someone is going to try.
But increasingly, and perhaps as a cultural shift coming out of the pandemic, the goal of life for some people is to avoid change on a personal level. The belief now seems to be that the more you can insulate yourself from changes, the happier you will be. In fact, the better you will be.
It is completely understandable to want to avoid difficulties. I’m not suggesting there’s any merit in becoming a masochist. But for us to grow as individuals, as a society, and as world citizens, we do have to change. “The principle of the Oneness of Mankind … the pivot round which all the teachings … revolve … implies an organic change in the structure of present-day society, a change such as the world has not yet experienced.”
Sometimes, particularly in the moment, change can appear incremental. And yet, to look back thirty, forty, or fifty years shows how far we’ve come. At other times change happens all at once. Fortunately, regardless of whether change comes fast or slow, we already know the recipe for affecting the kind of change we want to see moving forward: “The cause of the welfare, happiness, joy and comfort of humankind are amity and union, whereas dissension and discord are most conducive to hardship, humiliation, agitation and failure.”
We can find comfort in the realization that, through all the changes that swirl around us, many of which are necessary and fundamental to our evolving society, there is a single constant: “(The) knowledge in the book of God — (is) a knowledge that shall never change or be replaced.”
I suppose, with that in mind, I can handle a little snow.
Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the Pendleton River Parkway with her husband, Dan.
