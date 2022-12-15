We woke up to snow this morning, a change in the weather that makes me smile— at least when it happens in December. I’m much less happy about it when it comes in February.

But it comes whether I like it or not. That is the nature of existence: that everything changes — sometimes minute to minute, in the case of the weather. As human beings at times we rail against the storm — uselessly, needlessly — even when it is entirely out of our control.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the Pendleton River Parkway with her husband, Dan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.