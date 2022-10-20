“The fulfilment of our personal ambitions in life is very seldom what brings us happiness. On the contrary, it usually arouses an entire group of new ambitions. When we immerse ourselves … as human beings, (in service) to our families and our associates … we begin to know what happiness means.”
In 2001, my husband, Dan, and I were living in Redlands, California, with our three young children. Like Pendleton, Redlands was founded during the Victorian era, with lovely old houses, though in Redland’s case amidst orange groves rather than wheat fields. We had a house with a pool. My husband was working for a software company in a dream” job, one that convention said would be the best he could ever have. From the outside, it looked as if we’d “made it.”
The reality was very different. Materially, we thought we were setting ourselves up for a successful life and career, but two weeks after we bought our new, beautiful house, the project Dan was hired for was capriciously canceled.
He wasn’t fired, and we were in no position to pull up stakes again, but after 10 more months had passed, we realized we had become spiritually bereft, devoid of a strong community or work that was meaningful and of service to anyone.
Deciding it was time to come home to the Pacific Northwest, we got out a map, put a pin on his sister’s home in Pullman, Washington, and drew a big circle around it. We were going to look for a new place to live within the circle.
The next day, while Dan went to work, I logged onto a job group email list to give him a jump start on the process. As it turned out, the night before, within hours of our conversation, the job he eventually accepted was posted — working for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation as the manager of their geographic information science office. We arrived in Pendleton on September 13, 2002, otherwise known as the Friday of Round Up.
That day, our whole way of life changed. Between Dan’s job, where he had a chance to make a difference every day, to all the ways we could enmesh ourselves in our new community, whether at the children’s museum, the art center, our kids’ activities or amongst our fellow Baha’is, we found ways to be of service. What’s more, our neighbors waved to us as we passed — and expressed concern if we didn’t wave back.
Pendleton has taught us that happiness comes from community and service far more than material means. Twenty years later we are grateful to still live here.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the Pendleton River Parkway with her husband, Dan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.