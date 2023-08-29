Anyone reading the newspaper today will find articles describing a dark future for the world. Whether it’s global climate change, increasing population, decreasing population, destructive politics, discrimination and prejudice or any of a number of current societal ills, the message is always grim.

We have had a hard time of it of late. Most of us haven’t really recovered from the social consequences of COVID-19. Young people are suffering in vast numbers to the point that it is officially a “crisis.” While many are talking about the causes of this crisis, the solutions usually focus on getting more money for counseling; destigmatizing asking for help; and improving access to resources. All are necessary, but none addresses the underlying issues that created this situation in the first place: we are driven by fear of what may befall us rather than hope for what we can achieve.

Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the Pendleton River Parkway with her husband, Dan.

