“This is thy servant, o my Lord, who … hath turned unto the horizon of thy bounty, and the ocean of thy grace.”
Last month I talked about building spiritual muscles in preparation for hard times. This month, I am once again reminded of those times, as we have been hit with something that requires all that strength we have worked so hard to cultivate.
When my son’s wife was 28-weeks-pregnant with their first child, they learned the baby was not growing properly. She was immediately admitted to the hospital and for three weeks the baby’s status was day-to-day even hour-to-hour. Then, though initially healthy and well herself our daughter-in-law began to experience symptoms indicating preeclampsia.
Finally, at 31 weeks and three days it became clear to the doctors that the time had come for a c-section and our granddaughter was born weighing two pounds, ten ounces. Thankfully, though in the NICU for many weeks to come she is breathing on her own and, as of this writing, doing as well or better than expected.
It is for a test like this that building those spiritual muscles changes from being a good idea to a necessity. This is when the habit of prayer of truly placing one’s whole trust and confidence in God needs to become a way of life. This is when we have to stop looking at prayer or at God as some kind of celestial gumball machine where if only we put in the right words or deeds the result we want will come out.
It isn’t easy by any means to let go of what we want and accept what God wants for us. Our tendency is to look for purchase on some aspect of the situation to try to ratchet everything down tightly in a quest for control when what we really have to do is admit we are personally powerless and that our lives are not in our hands — and never were.
So, what is there to do?
We can hope for the best. We can ask for everyone’s best wishes, thoughts and prayers. And then we can ask for God’s grace: to face whatever comes, to survive whatever comes and to accept whatever comes. Our society doesn’t always respect those who ask for help but it takes strength to admit we have been hit with a proverbial hurricane.
Sometimes in life we are just going to get wet. Or thrown about. Or entirely knocked off our feet — only to discover God has caught us and we are in His hands and have been all along.
“Thou art he who changeth … fear into calm, and doubt into certainty. No God is there but thee, the mighty, the beneficent.”
Sarah Haug is a member of the Baha’i faith and has called Pendleton home since 2002. You can find her most days walking on the Pendleton River Parkway with her husband, Dan.
