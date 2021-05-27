I genuinely believe there is no better place to live than Eastern Oregon. And there are few better times than spring. One of the spring events I enjoy most is when the brown, dead fields filled with decaying debris from the previous year suddenly begin to turn green as new life erupts out of the ground. The change is drastic and happens over a matter of a few weeks.
Circles that had been nearly lifeless for months are now brought back to their glory of growing seasons past. For centuries people have used springtime as a metaphor for new life, but at this moment, it feels like a perfect comparison for us and our little corner of the globe.
This past season has been hard on so many people. As a pastor, I get a unique perspective and perhaps see more brokenness than some. But in over 30 years of ministry, I have never seen so much heartache, difficulty, sadness and tragedy in such a short amount of time. Maybe you are reading this, shaking your head and saying, “Sounds like my past year.”
If this has been your experience, let me offer some thoughts that encouraged my heart in dark times.
First, it is a season. It is not your whole life. Seasons change. King Solomon, the son of King David, knew this idea well. He penned these words in Ecclesiastes 3:1: “For everything, there is a season and a time for every matter under heaven.” He then describes the seasons of our lives, including a season to mourn and a season to dance. Sometimes, it is difficult to see how our circumstances could ever change when we are in the moment, but eventually, winter passes, and spring arrives.
The second thought that always encourages me, even when life seems to be at its worst, is that God’s love for me is constant and unchanging. The Apostle Paul experienced famine, shipwreck, beatings and torture. Still, he writes this in Romans 8: “For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Perhaps the season you are in today seems dark, cold and lonely. Remember this season will change, and eventually, new life, new opportunities and new hope will spring out of what once seemed dead and hopeless. Know you do not walk through this time alone. Even in the loneliness of dark, winter seasons, there is a God who will never leave you or forsake you. He is a God who loves you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.