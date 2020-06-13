My grandparents were married before interracial marriage was legal in the United States. In their lifetime, the progress for equality has grown immensely. Yet, racism, poverty, and inequalities still exist. What happened to George Floyd was tragic, and the response from both sides of this nation has been tragic as well.
According to Merriam-Webster, prejudice is defined as “an irrational attitude of hostility directed against an individual, a group, a race, or their supposed characteristics.”
Isn’t this the attitude that we are trying to vanquish? Isn’t this the arrogance thousands of feet have marched for to place under the heel of equality? Then why, when you disagree with someone’s opinion and worldview, it is justified to call them a racist, ignorant, a pig, or socialist? Is not this the same mindset that we are trying to destroy?
Grouping people together and giving them an identity that fits your worldview: Yes, it is much easier to group people together. The good guys versus the bad guys, those who have similar beliefs, skin color, political views as myself versus those who don’t. The greatest bigotry is identifying someone to a group without seeing them as individuals. We all know Gandhi said, “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” If you want the world to change, then do it. Your prejudices are no more justified than anyone else’s; evil is evil.
Thomas Jefferson wrote that “a well-informed electorate is a prerequisite to democracy.” Unfortunately, one can assume from the numerous Facebook, Instagram and Twitter posts that our civilization is lacking any “well-information.” It seems the loudest on these platforms have not had any formal education past sophomore year social studies, nor read a legitimate book since high school English class. No, I am not saying university or “proper schooling” provides a voice, but picking up a book might give direction to where and how to express that voice. Expand your understanding. Read “The Communist Manifesto,” read “The Revolution: A Manifesto” by Ron Paul, read “Why Not Socialism?” by G.A. Cohen, read “The Wealth of Nations” by Adam Smith.
If reading is not your thing, listen to a podcast that removes oneself from the echo chamber of your own beliefs. Come up with an opinion that is your own, not a clickbait article on Vice or InfoWars that tells you how to think. Expand your worldview, put yourself in someone else’s shoes to try and understand their viewpoint. Have compassion for them, give them grace, because that is how you allow others to grow — not blocking them on social media, not name-calling — and listen to their side without a response.
Listening, reading, compassion: This is what will help us all grow to be a well-informed electorate, and reading and listening to those who do not share similar opinions. If the article you are reading instantly gets you mad, the journalist is looking for a response to equate a “share”; this is how they make money. “Canceling” a friend that has a different opinion only further grows your confirmation bias. For you will most likely not change their mind with your articles or opinions, but it gives everyone a chance to see the other side and grow in understanding.
Throughout history, many different movements, religions, and countries have been hijacked. An easy example is the many years of religious oppression upon the world; a good book was hijacked by evil people. Do not let the Black Lives Matter movement, Republican Party or Democratic Party be hijacked any longer. I know we are angry, but let us not take out our anger on one another, on social media, on local businesses. Do not be controlled by one’s emotions, feelings, or the media. But expand your understanding. Do not fall in the traps of prejudices; have compassion, be the change, but most importantly love. Love your neighbor, love the opposition, love yourself, have your voice and actions rooted in love. For prejudice is the cousin of racism, which finds root in hate — as kindness is the cousin to love, where grace, forgiveness and true progress are rooted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.