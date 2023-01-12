As I write this column it’s been just a few days since the second anniversary of an unparalleled incident that took place at our United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. On that day, crowds of people pushed past police as lawmakers inside the Capitol debated as they counted electoral college votes confirming the results of the presidential election that took place the previous November.
More recently we witnessed an unprecedented 15-ballot election which resulted in Republican Kevin McCarthy’s ascension as speaker of the House of Representatives. As reported in the news, to become speaker McCarthy had to make concessions to some who refused to give him their vote until he agreed to their demands. It seems our nation has become increasingly divided over politics, ideologies, theologies and more.
To add to our concerns, we have witnessed a surge in violence, resulting in serious injuries and even death. On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were found dead inside their residence. Their alleged killer was arrested and extradited to Idaho this past week. Around the same time, on Jan. 8, a 6-year-old child was arrested for shooting a teacher at school. Since then, it has been reported that the Virginia school district where the shooting occurred has experienced three incidences of gun violence in the past year-and-a-half.
Who hasn’t questioned where our country is headed? Personally, I’m horrified as I think about such troubling events as reported in the news. I’ve thought long about how best to respond. While we can’t forcibly change others’ behavior, we ourselves can take steps to impart blessings upon others. Here are a few suggestions that come to my mind.
Make a personalized difference. Look for ways to improve yourself. Set goals to achieve such improvement. Like a pebble tossed into a pool of water, self-improvement will have a ripple effect upon yourself and others.
Strive to respect others. Respect can be demonstrated in something as simple as helping keep others safe by wearing a face mask, or to a larger extent it can be shown by treating others with loving kindness regardless of race, skin color, gender, religion and more.
Look for ways to help others. Offer to provide a meal to someone in need of food. Arrange to visit with someone who is lonely. Send a thoughtful card or letter to help brighten another’s day.
There are many additional ways to bless others. I hope that the few suggestions I’ve given here will help as we strive to make a positive difference in the world around us.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.