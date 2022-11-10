In the Jewish and Christian scriptures, Psalm 46:1 reads as follows: “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
This passage states the fact that God is with people who suffer dire circumstances. As I ponder this truth I think about the troubling state of affairs in so many places throughout the world.
My thoughts turn toward those who are refugees. People who have lost loved ones in conflicts not of their own making. People displaced from their homes, and who find themselves on foreign soil searching for a place that is safe and secure, where jobs might be found.
I contemplate those who are suffering from the effects of drought. A recent news report — of a famished mother who cannot produce enough of her own milk to keep her precious infant safe from starvation — has seared itself into the inner recesses of my soul.
My spirit is troubled by the too frequent occurrences of murderous rampage. Parents, grandparents, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles and so many more have lost loved ones to senseless acts of violence.
The list of those who find themselves in horrible circumstances is long. Earthquakes and ferocious storms result in loss of homes and even life. Sickness, infection and disease cause many to fight for their lives, if not for the life of a loved one.
In the midst of my ponderings I ask myself, “How is God a refuge and strength in times of trouble?” I believe God desires to work through us to offer hope to the most vulnerable in their time of greatest need. Following the example of Jesus — and the examples of many others throughout history who have made contributions to lift up and provide for those in need — we must do whatever we can to provide for the lost, the injured, the vulnerable and the threatened, while contributing funds, care and protection for those who face despairing and seemingly hopeless situations.
We don’t have to look far to find people in need of love and care. Even the most casual glances around our own community can reveal opportunities where help can be offered to those who are hurting. I encourage us to do whatever we can, whenever we can, however we can to make ourselves available to help others.
The psalmist in the Bible has given this instruction for us to follow: “Turn from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it” (Psalm 34:14). Jesus himself put it this way: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me” (Matthew 25:40).
Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.
