This June will mark 44 years that I have served in pastoral ministry. Over that time I have ministered in five congregations. Seventy-five percent of my ministry (33 years) has been served in Oregon (Forest Grove, Hermiston and here in Pendleton).
One-fourth of my career (11 years) took place in Fort Worth, Texas, and Bakersfield, California. In all those years I have seen the best and the worst in people, with the worst being abuse, murder and suicide.
It seems as though violence has escalated in our country in recent years. Rarely a week (or day) goes by that we do not see or hear reports on the news of gun violence and mass murders. It is happening often enough that I have found myself wondering what the future will look like for my own grandchild. This got me to thinking about what I can do to help address or perhaps even prevent such atrocities in my own sphere of influence.
A report that was sent to me recently from my church’s regional office states that 1 in 3 women, 1 in 6 men and 1 in 2 transgender and nonbinary people will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Domestic violence is about power and control. While we often think about it as something physical, it can also be emotional, sexual, financial, verbal and spiritual.
What can I do if someone tells me they are experiencing abuse? Here are some ways that I (and you) can help:
1. Believe them. The most powerful tool one has is to simply say, “I’m so sorry you’re going through this. I believe you, and I’m here.”
2. Support them. Sometimes it’s hard to know the best way to help — and that’s okay.
3. Trust them. Survivors know what’s best. Unless they express a desire to leave, don’t pressure them. Leaving is a process and it’s also the most dangerous time in an abusive relationship. Support their decision, be patient, and keep checking in. Also, honor their strengths and efforts to keep themselves safe.
While we can’t change the entire range of violence that occurs in our country or the world, there are ways in which we can help make an impact. Hopefully the steps I’ve outlined here can help do just that.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.