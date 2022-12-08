My early childhood was filled with many fond memories. I grew up on a small farm in Post Falls, Idaho, in the late 1950s and 60s. My dad had purchased a one-room church building and arranged for it to be moved to 10 acres west of town. Over time my dad added on additional rooms to that small structure so that when I was born there were two tiny bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen/dining room and a small living room that met the needs of our family of five (two parents and three boys).

By the time my younger twin sisters were born, my dad had added on a third bedroom so that my two brothers and I had a room that we slept in, my sisters had a room of their own, with my parents sleeping in a small room adjacent to my sisters’ bedroom. I suppose, by then, the footprint of the entire dwelling was little more than 700 square feet.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.