As an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), I embrace my denomination’s purpose, which states in part: “We are Disciples of Christ, a movement for wholeness in a fragmented world.” The world is in desperate need of wholeness. In the throes of the COVID-19 virus, we are experiencing brokenness politically, theologically, socially and economically.
To help us move toward wholeness, we must be diligent to communicate and connect with those who we perceive as different from, or opposed to, ourselves. By connection, I mean the intentional act of recognizing others as viable human beings, each deserving of respect. We have witnessed such connection as it was demonstrated among athletes from around the world in the recent Olympic Games.
Here are three ways we can connect despite our differences with others.
Mirroring
Steven Covey has said, “Most people don’t listen with the intent to understand; most listen with the intent to reply.” How many times have you been engaged in a conversation where the other person didn’t appear to hear a word you said but was just waiting to interject so they could say what was on their mind?
Mirroring is repeating to the speaker what you’ve heard them say. Statements such as, “If I understand you correctly, this is what I heard you say …” can help clarify what the other person is saying.
Empathizing
Dr. Harville Hendrix defines empathy as “the capacity for one individual to imagine or experience the emotional state of another person even when they have not had a similar experience.”
Who, while watching the Olympics, didn’t cringe when seeing a runner stumble and fall when in the race for a medal? Years of hard work in training sorely impacted in one brief moment. When we strive to imagine what the other person is feeling, based on their experiences shared, we can begin to have a sense of connecting with that person. And that connection can evoke understanding, safety and trust.
Validating
Many people talk at, around or over each other rather than listen to truly understand each other. We can take a different approach. When in conversation with someone we don’t see eye-to-eye with, we can choose to say, “Although I don’t feel the same as you, what you’ve shared helps me better understand. I can see why you’d think that.”
We can promote wholeness in the world as we strive to let people know we hear them (mirroring), understand them (empathizing), and that even though we may not share their particular view, we still respect their right to believe as they do and regard them as valid human beings (validating).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.