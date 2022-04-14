With Easter just three days away from the day this column appears in print, I recall a time 47 years ago when I spent a portion of Holy Week and Easter in Gumaca City in the Philippines. That year, 1975, Easter Sunday was celebrated on March 30.
I was one month shy of my 18th birthday then, and studying my senior year in high school as a Rotary exchange student on the campus of the University of the Philippines in Los Banos, Laguna Province. A group of other exchange students met me in Los Banos on March 26, and we traveled to visit Ginnie Grilley who represented the Pendleton Rotary Club as an exchange student in Gumaca that year. (Many readers will recall Ginnie as a graduate of Pendleton High School and the daughter of Wes and Millie Grilley.) Ginnie’s host family in the Philippines had neither electricity nor running water, and I remember thinking how difficult it must have been for her that year. My host home was much more comfortable, with reliable electricity, air conditioning and full bath facilities.
My journal from that visit to Gumaca contains the following entries:
Wednesday, March 26: “… the Rotary Club here is treating us like royalty.”
Thursday, March 27: “We went to the beach today and I stepped on a sea urchin. That thing put 12 spines in my foot. … (went) to the hospital where they gave me six shots of Novocaine while they dug away at my foot … and I thought stepping on the sea urchin was painful.”
Friday, March 28: “We were awakened about midnight (by) the Catholic community … chanting and reading out loud in a sing-song manner from their prayer books.”
Sunday, March 30: “We saw a parade of people carrying life-size saint statues throughout the streets, as is the custom. … We also colored about two dozen eggs and gave them to the children in Gumaca. It was the first time they had seen colored Easter eggs.”
Remembrances can be good, but they also can bring to mind some painful and trying experiences (as was the case of my encounter with a sea urchin, or Ginnie’s experience without electricity or running water). In the Christian faith, Easter is a day to rejoice as the resurrection of Jesus the Christ is celebrated. The week before Easter, Holy Week, is the observance of Jesus’ final days leading up to his crucifixion on a cross. It is important to remember his suffering as well as his victory over death. Thereby, we are reminded that indeed there are silver linings behind every storm cloud. And this can be helpful to recall whenever we experience hardships or burdens in life.
