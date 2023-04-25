I’ve had the privilege of writing a monthly column for the East Oregonian for over two years. My first article was published in January 2021. The reason I mention this is because of a “blast from the past memory” that I had just the other day.

I will celebrate my 66th birthday two weeks from now. Considering this, I’ve been thoughtfully reflecting on my past. My earliest recollections go back as far as my fourth year of age. I suppose this is because my mother had obtained a Kodak 8mm movie camera around that time by redeeming books of S&H Green Stamps. (For those unfamiliar, S&H Green Stamps was a popular nationwide reward program until the 1980s. The little green stamps were distributed by various retailers as rewards for shoppers. The stamps were then stuck into S&H booklets, and the booklets could then be redeemed for “rewards” which were displayed in S&H catalogs.)

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.