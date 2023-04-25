I’ve had the privilege of writing a monthly column for the East Oregonian for over two years. My first article was published in January 2021. The reason I mention this is because of a “blast from the past memory” that I had just the other day.
I will celebrate my 66th birthday two weeks from now. Considering this, I’ve been thoughtfully reflecting on my past. My earliest recollections go back as far as my fourth year of age. I suppose this is because my mother had obtained a Kodak 8mm movie camera around that time by redeeming books of S&H Green Stamps. (For those unfamiliar, S&H Green Stamps was a popular nationwide reward program until the 1980s. The little green stamps were distributed by various retailers as rewards for shoppers. The stamps were then stuck into S&H booklets, and the booklets could then be redeemed for “rewards” which were displayed in S&H catalogs.)
From the time I was four years old until my early twenties, my mother was rarely seen without her movie camera in hand. That’s why I remember my childhood so well all the way through my college years, we would often be entertained by regularly watching home movies.
Anyway, a memory that sticks in my mind as I approach another birthday is closely related to my writing this column. From as far back as I can remember, my mother wrote human interest stories as a freelance writer for the Spokane Chronicle. I recall her sitting at her black Underwood Champion typewriter, typing out stories of people and events important in those times. Hers was the same typewriter that I learned to type on when I took two years of typing class in junior high.
Why two years of typing instruction, one might wonder? Because I had a crush on my typing teacher, Miss Maki. It should be no surprise that I was one of her star students, capable of typing more than ninety words per minute with less than two or three mistakes. I would have done most anything to have impressed my teacher back then. Nearly every evening, before going to bed, I would practice typing on that vintage Underwood typewriter.
It’s interesting how some things seem to go full circle. My mom wrote for a local newspaper when I was growing up, and now I write monthly columns for my own local newspaper. I only hope my work is as interesting as hers was as many as 60 years ago.
Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.
