Each year, on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day commemorates Ireland’s patron saint. The man who would come to be known as Saint Patrick was born in Roman Britain around 386 A.D. and died on March 17, 461 A.D. The Irish have observed the anniversary of his death as a religious holiday for more than 1,000 years.
In the centuries following Patrick’s death, the mythology surrounding his life became ever more ingrained in the Irish culture. Perhaps the most well-known legend of St. Patrick is that he explained the Holy Trinity (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) using the three leaves of a native Irish clover, the shamrock.
As a child, I loved the thrill of looking for the occasional four-leaf clover in a cluster of three-leaf clovers. I spent many summertime afternoons down on my knees searching for that treasured find which, at the time, I thought would bring me good luck.
As an adult I’ve taken great pride in my Irish ancestral heritage. On a trip to Ireland, eleven years ago, I met many from the Mullins’ clan while on a visit to the town of Kilkenny. One of those I came across and spent an entire afternoon with – Tom Mullins with his wife Chippy – looked and acted in many ways like my dad’s younger brother, my uncle Kayo.
Imagine my surprise when I later discovered that my wife, Wendy (whose maiden name is Olson), has more Irish DNA than me! Some time back we both underwent DNA tests. Her results came back showing that she is some 17% Irish, while mine came back showing considerably less than that. It appears that my ancestral heritage goes back to France, as I’ve discovered ancestors traced back through my father’s lineage whose surname at the time was Des moulins. It seems that some from this Huguenot clan fled to Ireland and settled in Kilkenny to escape religious persecution. There they eventually changed their name to Mullins.
Chagrined as I was to find out that I am not more “Irish” in my DNA, I’m grateful that I share something in common with all of humanity. Hebrew and Christian scripture teaches that God created humankind in God’s own image (Genesis 1:27). Therefore, people throughout the world share a common spiritual DNA. We all are people of God and members of the family of God. In this and in all times it’s good to affirm this and live in such a way as to treat others with the greatest of love, respect and kindness.
Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.
