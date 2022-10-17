While rummaging through the top drawer of my bedside nightstand I discovered my dad's U.S. Army Air Force discharge papers which he received following the end of World War 2. This find led me on a quest to uncover more information about his experiences in the war.
Like many people who fought in that war, my dad resisted speaking about his experience. There was only one occasion when he finally broke down and told me a story I'll never forget.
I worked with my dad over four summers to help pay my way through college. During our lunch breaks it wasn't uncommon for co-workers to sneak up behind my dad, place a paper coffee cup upside down on the floor, and stomp on it to create a loud popping noise. Every time this happened my dad would jump out of his chair, startled by the sound.
One day, while driving home after work, I asked my dad why he reacted that way. He told me that it was the result of the shelling he encountered in the war. I asked him countless times to share some of his wartime experiences with me. He always refused … until one day. In a subdued but serious voice he told me of a time when he and a buddy were hunkered down somewhere in the Philippines. A Japanese grenade landed in their foxhole at which point his comrade jumped on top of my dad, saving his life. That friend died in my dad's arms that day.
After sharing that horrific story, my dad asked me never again to inquire about his time in the war. I agreed and honored his request until the day he died. Which is why, I believe, the discovery of his discharge papers led me to want to know more about his military experience.
My father, Wilbur Mullins, entered into active service at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on July 31, 1942. In the early years he served as a military police officer at Santa Ana Army Air Base in California. He was deployed March 30, 1945 and arrived in the Pacific Theater on April 21. On September 15, two weeks after Japan's surrender was formally signed, my dad arrived at Atsugi airfield to work with the initial cleanup of the heavily damaged property along with the 1539th Army Air Forces Base Unit. Four-and-a-half months later, on January 21, 1946, he left Japan and was honorably discharged from service at Fort Logan, Colorado on February 8.
I admire and respect those like my dad who, even now, put their lives on the line so that others may live in freedom. Furthermore, I owe my very life to that foxhole companion of my dad who exemplified these very words of Jesus: "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends." (John 13:15 New International Version).
Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.
