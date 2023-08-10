I received a visit this past Saturday from a boyhood friend. That friend, Greg Keller, and I last saw each other in 1970. He and I were in the same Boy Scout troop back then. Greg’s father, Mr. Dale Keller, was our troop leader. That year, 1970, Mr. Keller was transferred in his work to the Portland area. That’s the last that I saw of Greg and his family … until this past weekend when Greg came to visit.

I mention this because of the importance that Mr. Keller played in my life as a boy between the ages of 10 to 13. A veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Keller retired as a captain from the United States Marine Corps. The significance of these facts was demonstrated in the way that he managed and mentored those of us who were scouts under his tutelage and care.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.