I received a visit this past Saturday from a boyhood friend. That friend, Greg Keller, and I last saw each other in 1970. He and I were in the same Boy Scout troop back then. Greg’s father, Mr. Dale Keller, was our troop leader. That year, 1970, Mr. Keller was transferred in his work to the Portland area. That’s the last that I saw of Greg and his family … until this past weekend when Greg came to visit.
I mention this because of the importance that Mr. Keller played in my life as a boy between the ages of 10 to 13. A veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Keller retired as a captain from the United States Marine Corps. The significance of these facts was demonstrated in the way that he managed and mentored those of us who were scouts under his tutelage and care.
Mr. Keller trained our troop to be and live up to everything that is contained in the Scout oath and law. The oath? “On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.” And the law that is referenced in the oath above? “A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.” We boys were expected not only to memorize these two important tenets of the Boy Scouts, but to live according to them.
Each week at the beginning of scout meetings we would line up, according to patrol order, for inspection. Shoes were to be polished. Shirts and pants were to be neatly pressed and orderly worn. Our BSA garrison caps and neckerchiefs were to be in their proper places and positioned accordingly. Our folded white handkerchiefs were to be displayed in one upraised palm and then the other as our hands and fingernails were inspected for cleanliness.
Mr. Keller’s guidance, mentorship and tireless efforts played a pivotal role in shaping my life and the lives of other young Scouts under his care. Through his leadership, he instilled in us the values of teamwork, responsibility, perseverance and respect for others. His dedication to teaching essential life skills, fostering a love for nature, and nurturing our personal growth has made a lasting impact on me.
Perhaps someone in your life has played an important role as a significant mentor. If so, I suggest you contact them and thank them. If they are no longer living then, perhaps, you can contact their family members to share your appreciation posthumously.
Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.
