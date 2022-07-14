This past July 7, my wife Wendy and I celebrated our 43rd wedding anniversary. Aware of this, a young couple asked what advice I could give that might help them achieve success in their marriage. (The assumption behind their inquiry was that a long-time marriage is the same as a successful marriage. Sadly this is not always the case. I’ve known couples who’ve remained unhappily together for many years despite ongoing and unaddressed problems in their marriages.)
The truth is that a good marriage, or any committed relationship that is considered successful, requires certain characteristics that both people agree with and practice daily. From my education and training in pastoral counseling, including 43 years of experience in pastoral ministry, I’ve identified several characteristics that I believe are important for relationships to excel. Here are just a few:
1. Good relationships begin with a healthy self-awareness and self-acceptance. When we completely appreciate and embrace ourselves, accepting ourselves without destructive self-criticism or judgment, we establish a foundation that allows for healthy and productive relationships to follow.
2. Good relationships can be established when we are fully accountable for our own emotions. It’s important that we take full responsibility for our own emotions and choose not to blame others for our emotional inadequacies or needs. Thoughts or phrases that begin with “Because of you” or “You’re the reason why” or “You made me do (such and such)” are dangerous to entertain and can be destructive to one’s relationship with others.
3. Good relationships occur when we establish and live within healthy boundaries. An online search for “healthy boundaries” can provide considerable information on this important subject.
4. Good relationships exist when people handle conflicts together with respect, love and appreciation for each other. Conflict is bound to happen whenever people who are unique and different live in close proximity with each other. Healthy conflict addresses the issues of a concern or disagreement, and refrains from attacking the person or character of the one you love.
5. Good relationships could benefit from regular relationship health check-ups. Just as it is important to have regular check-ups with one’s physician to maintain optimal physical health, so it also can help to have relationship check-ups with a qualified counselor. Some people put more importance on making sure they follow regular required maintenance on their vehicles than they do on improving their relationships. Others may focus more time on hair care, skin care or facial make-up than they do on what makes a relationship look and be good.
There are many other characteristics that could be added to this list. I’m hopeful that these I’ve listed may prove helpful to some who seek to build healthy and rewarding relationships with others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.