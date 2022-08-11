Many are familiar with Psalm 23 from the Bible. At the very least, most have heard it quoted at funerals. The twenty-third Psalm speaks about resting in green pastures and being restored beside still waters. It also speaks about a “valley of the shadow of death.”
Did you know that there really is a valley called the “shadow of death” in Israel? I’ve traveled there myself no less than seven times. It lies between the ancient city of Jericho and the city of Jerusalem. It’s the setting for Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan found in Luke 10:25-37 in the Bible. In that story a Samaritan man stopped to help an unfortunate soul who had fallen victim to a gang of thieves. The man was robbed and left beside the road to die.
The setting for that story is known as the “valley of the shadow of death” for a reason. First, it was a place of great danger. Its landscape then, as now, featured a long and winding floor beneath steep rocky cliffs on either side. Set within the steep rocky cliffs are deep dark caves where thieves would wait until travelers were somewhere in the middle of the valley. At such times it wasn’t unusual for such thieves to block both ends of the valley floor and trap the travelers to rob and even kill them. So the “valley of the shadow of death” becomes a metaphor representing anything that threatens, intimidates or frightens us.
Many have found themselves, at one time or another, walking through their own personal journey in the valley of the shadow of death. But Psalm 23 gives hope. We don’t have to fear the valley or cower in the shadows.
In the ancient world, as in ours today, shepherds were herders and caretakers of sheep. Thus, the phrase, “the Lord is my shepherd,” acknowledges the fact that God, as our good shepherd, cares for and guides us through the difficult, troubled and hard stretches we may encounter in life.
The Psalm continues by talking about life and it concludes, “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life.” Ultimately, goodness and mercy shall follow us because the Lord (God) is a good and caregiving shepherd to us.
Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.
