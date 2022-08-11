Many are familiar with Psalm 23 from the Bible. At the very least, most have heard it quoted at funerals. The twenty-third Psalm speaks about resting in green pastures and being restored beside still waters. It also speaks about a “valley of the shadow of death.”

Did you know that there really is a valley called the “shadow of death” in Israel? I’ve traveled there myself no less than seven times. It lies between the ancient city of Jericho and the city of Jerusalem. It’s the setting for Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan found in Luke 10:25-37 in the Bible. In that story a Samaritan man stopped to help an unfortunate soul who had fallen victim to a gang of thieves. The man was robbed and left beside the road to die.

Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.

