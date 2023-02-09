Valentine’s Day brings an abundance of memories to my mind. In my early school years, beginning in kindergarten, my classmates and I would make valentine pockets using colored construction paper, which we would hang with tape from the front of our desks. Then, in the days leading up to Feb. 14, we would bring valentines from home and place them inside our friends’ pocket receptacles. Finally, on or near Valentine’s Day, the teacher would invite us to take out the valentines we had received and allow us time to look through them.
Another memory spans my first 17 years when I lived at home with my parents and siblings. Every Valentine’s Day my dad would bring home a large heart-shaped box of chocolates for my mother. Each box was beautifully decorated with frilly lace, ruffles, a bow and sometimes flowers. I wish I had those vintage valentine candy boxes today. They bring a considerable amount of money when sold online.
Now, in my mid-60s, I observe Valentine’s Day a bit differently. I try not to do the same thing every year. Although people tend to be creatures of habit, I try to change things up a bit. I find it keeps my wife, Wendy, wondering, “What’s he up to this year?” Well, this year I went to the dollar store and purchased 14 different valentine cards for a bargain price. Each day, beginning Feb. 1, I have prepared one of those cards with a unique transcription that conveys my love and appreciation for Wendy. Then, after placing the card inside its envelope and sealing it, I put it in a location different from the others, but where I knew she would find it sometime during the day. On the 14th of this month I will have another surprise to give in addition to the card. But I will refrain from sharing that for now, knowing Wendy likely will read this column before then.
Some might think this type of observance is a bit too much. However, I have found that conveying appreciation and/or affection for other people is something we can do well to give more thought and attention to. Otherwise, far too often we might take people for granted.
This Valentine’s Day, even in the days leading up to Feb. 14, consider ways you can effectively convey your affection and appreciation for one you love. Take time to be thoughtful about it. I assure you, the benefits for you and your loved one will be well worth it.
Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.
