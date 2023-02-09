Valentine’s Day brings an abundance of memories to my mind. In my early school years, beginning in kindergarten, my classmates and I would make valentine pockets using colored construction paper, which we would hang with tape from the front of our desks. Then, in the days leading up to Feb. 14, we would bring valentines from home and place them inside our friends’ pocket receptacles. Finally, on or near Valentine’s Day, the teacher would invite us to take out the valentines we had received and allow us time to look through them.

Another memory spans my first 17 years when I lived at home with my parents and siblings. Every Valentine’s Day my dad would bring home a large heart-shaped box of chocolates for my mother. Each box was beautifully decorated with frilly lace, ruffles, a bow and sometimes flowers. I wish I had those vintage valentine candy boxes today. They bring a considerable amount of money when sold online.

Marc Mullins is pastor of the First Christian Church of Pendleton, where he also utilizes his gifts as a musician, singer and songwriter.

