My wife, Wendy, and I recently returned from a trip to Italy, Austria and Germany. It was a wonderful journey, beginning with a visit to Rome and culminating with a visit to Oberammergau, Germany, where we attended the world-famous once-every-10-year passion play.
Two days into our journey, during a visit to the Vatican, we received the horrific news of a mass shooting that occurred in Buffalo, New York. Ten black people were killed and three others were injured as a result of this tragedy. Then, following our return home, there was another report of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two adults died in that terrible incident that marked the 27th school shooting in the United States this year. Still, according to the latest news reports, incidences of shootings continue to escalate.
My reflections on events such as these described prompt me to ponder the question, “What will the world be like for the next generation?” What amount of love, respect and kindness will be left in this world that is so afflicted by mental illness, hostility, gun violence and war?
The situation may seem futile, but I am convinced that we can make a difference. No matter how great or small a difference it might be, we can impact the world to be a better place as we do our utmost to demonstrate love and respect for others, even those different from ourselves.
In the early first century the Apostle Paul wrote a letter to a church he founded in Philippi. That letter, which is found in the Bible, contains instruction that is good for us all to apply to our lives. Here is a snippet as found in Philippians 2:3-5 (from the New International Version of the Bible):
“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others. In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus.”
Some may think it far-fetched to imagine that we can make much of a difference in the face of hostilities, shootings and even war. However, for every action there is a reaction, and positive, loving actions can result in positive, loving results.
Christine Todd Whitman, former governor of New Jersey, once said, “Anyone who thinks that they are too small to make a difference has never tried to fall asleep with a mosquito in the room.” Absolutely. No goodness that we impart to others will go unnoticed or wasted. Love and kindness always will make a difference.
