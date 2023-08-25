Now's the time to book a tour on the ancient Silk Road of Central Asia — before big groups of tourists discover it! Susan DeMarsh and I did so in May/June this year, visiting as part of an Odyssey Tour three of the five “Stan” countries — Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan — that have opened up recently to fascinating travel. As rare American tourists, we were asked often to pose with locals for pictures.

Features: The Stans show off dramatic snow covered mountains and endless steppes, fertile river valleys, impressively restored architecture of the Silk Road and beautiful crafts, including textiles, carpets and unusually designed scissors and knives. We watched the construction in a half hour of a yurt, so smartly designed over the centuries.

Harriet Isom, a former U.S. ambassador and career diplomat who served in Asia and Africa from 1961-96, grew up in Pendleton and has retired to the family ranch.

