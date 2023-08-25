Now's the time to book a tour on the ancient Silk Road of Central Asia — before big groups of tourists discover it! Susan DeMarsh and I did so in May/June this year, visiting as part of an Odyssey Tour three of the five “Stan” countries — Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan — that have opened up recently to fascinating travel. As rare American tourists, we were asked often to pose with locals for pictures.
Features: The Stans show off dramatic snow covered mountains and endless steppes, fertile river valleys, impressively restored architecture of the Silk Road and beautiful crafts, including textiles, carpets and unusually designed scissors and knives. We watched the construction in a half hour of a yurt, so smartly designed over the centuries.
And an afternoon show of falconry was a delight--especially with Susan volunteering to let a falcon snatch food from her lips.
Surprises: These came often for us Americans who know almost zero about Central Asia. Among them were the unexpectedly modern cities, the lush urban greening, the cleanliness, the nice hotels, the tasty and beautifully served fresh foods, and, unexpectedly in Uzbekistan, the site of thousands of locally manufactured Chevrolets.
History: Central Asian history is mind-boggling. There were 2,500 years of nomad empires and their successful archery warfare on horses, until gun powder was introduced. Alexander the Great spent three years in today's Uzbekistan in the third century B.C. Chinggis Khan (sic) reached it in the 14th century, as did Marco Polo. Timur or Tamerlane, a native of the region, was a “tyrant among tyrants” of the 16th century. The Tsars and then Soviets of Russia did their own conquest of Central Asia, starting in the 18th century. Indeed, Stalin arbitrarily created the five Stans in 1924.
Silk Road: There is a precise date for its start — 106 B.C. — when the Chinese, eager to have the fast horses of the Kyrgyzstan region, established an embassy there. Then began the centuries long trade between China and Europe over multiple routes, often over very intimidating geography and with stops about every 30 miles. Samarkand and Bukhara that we visited were important cities at the halfway mark.
East over the Road came religion — Zoroastrianism, Buddhism and then Islam in the seventh century. Persian influence on stunning and restored Silk Road architecture is evident. West on the road went such desired trade items as silks, a prized new fabric in Europe, and new knowledge in paper making and iron casting. A museum reminded us of the ninth century intellectual contributions to Europe of a Central Asian mathematician, Algorimi, and an astronomer, Alfaganus. In fact, Apollo 11 landed in the moon crater that is named after Alfaganus. The Silk Road trade was replaced in the 16th century by the new sea routes.
1991: When the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991, the authoritarian rulers of the Stans were totally unprepared for independence and experienced serious economic difficulty. But they are doing better today, and the three we visited have new leaders who are promoting the new tourism, as well as market economics. Today, Russia for military assistance and China for fast growing economic assistance still prevail. But the Stans are nurturing relations with the Middle East, India, the EUR and the United States for balance.
Kyrgyzstan: Being the smallest and poorest Stan, it has the most left over Soviet era look. Yet it has had a grass roots revolution and several presidential elections. Its main economic advantage is water from its mountains which make it less vulnerable to the growing water shortage in Central Asia. Islam, banned under Soviet rule, is making a comeback with Middle Eastern influence, like the huge new mosque that Saudi Arabia has just built in the capital. China has added new infrastructure but now the country's enormous debt to China is a crisis that will come to a head next year.
Kazakhstan: We went north to this vast Stan, the world's largest landlocked country. It is ultra modern because of its enormous wealth from oil, gas, uranium, wheat and many other resources. Here we got a taste of the endless-seeming steppes as we drove out to see the Tamgaly petroglyphs so like those in the Columbia River Gorge. We found Almaty, the former capital, very sophisticated in a Western sense and indeed with better infrastructure and digitization than most US cities. This Stan has decades long Russian settlers in its north who are not liking the current policy of Kazak-ization.
Uzbekistan: Here we saw the most beautifully restored Silk Road sites, traveling by plane, road and train, to see them in the fabulous cities of Tashkent, Khiva, Bukhara and Samarkand. The Soviets made cotton the principal economic earner, and this Stan once rivaled the American South in its production. The consequence of irrigated cotton and other crops in Central Asia, however, has been the steady drying up of its rivers and lakes. This Stan is fortunate in also having gas and dozens of minerals as well as many light industries. Fearing radical Islam gaining a foothold, as in neighboring Afghanistan, the government strictly controls foreign religious activities.
Ukraine: The Stans have privately not favored Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, aware that they too could be vulnerable in the future. Of note are the thousands of young Russians, many in the IT sector, who have fled to Central Asia to avoid the Russian draft and who may just settle down to help Stan modernization. Unfortunately from our standpoint, Russia is using the Stans for import/exports to avoid U.S. sanctions.
Future: It's a tall order for the independent Stans to be creating nationalism among hundreds of ethnic groups who still fight each other and tend not to intermarry. We were struck by the fostering of the ruthless Chinggis Khan and Tamerlane as national heroes in this nationalization effort.
And it's another tall order for them to cooperate as a region which would give them greater leverage in foreign relations. Each has, for example, their own national airline, and it's slow going to establish alternatives for the transport and labor ties to Russia. Plus there is fierce, age old rivalry between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for top leadership. A step in the right direction is they are now holding annual summits.
U.S. policy: Central Asia received far less US attention after we no longer needed their supply routes to the war in Afghanistan. But it is reviving in a modest way. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended in February the first ministerial engagement of our C5+1 meetings. We cannot supplant China or Russia, but we can foster Central Asia's post Soviet balancing efforts through investment, trade, education/aid programs and endorsing CA membership in global organizations.
