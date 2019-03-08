I could feel it coming. The air began to change and the clouds seemed to take a shape of their own. My bones started to ache. A storm had been lingering on the horizon, and there was no longer a way to avoid it. It had been there all week, with an occasional gust of wind, periodic downpours, and even a cold front or two. I couldn’t stop it. I couldn’t detour it. But oh, how I tried.
The wind started blowing first, and as it blew, the piles in my life seemed to scatter. Just when I thought I had figured out how to manage or manipulate one pile at a time, they multiplied. With the wind came tears as well. Tears of exhaustion, sobs of overwhelming frustration, and gasps for fresh air as the dust and dirt swirled.
I sat in the chair in the corner of my bedroom, and swiveled it around to face the closet door mirror. I saw so much emotion in the reflection staring back at me as I tried to wipe away the tears, and then I saw it from the corner of my eye. The framed picture that portrays so much of my life, and the word that has kept me here. Here — living this life that is often as far from glamorous as it gets. Here — living this life that has taught me to see the good, even in the bad. A word that continues to prove so much about who I’m becoming. A woman of weakness, but at the same time, so much strength. A woman filled with fear, but at the same time, so much hope. A woman filled with insecurities, but at the same time, so much confidence.
I sat, and I stared, and I sobbed.
I had made a mental map of what I thought would happen, specifically what I thought should happen. I had set some expectations for the people I care most about without even realizing it and without even telling them. I wanted to be the point guard on a basketball team, maneuvering my way through each and every conversation, meal, spill, battle, choice, and discussion of the day, with a slam dunk and a victory at the end. The funny thing is, every time I set expectations of the who, what, when, where and how in my world, I’m suddenly watching my day happen from the sidelines on a hard, cold bench — alone and very disappointed.
Everything I’d been doing and learning at practice had been forgotten. My coach’s voice was muffled by the roaring crowd and my own self-talk. Expectations do that. They muffle and hide and even distort the voice you’re supposed to be listening to. I expected some help. I expected respect. I expected some thanks. I expected, I expected, I expected.
I had practiced and practiced and practiced. I had spent hours shooting free throws. I had read play books and spent time each day talking to and listening to the coach. And when the game began, I forgot everything, I forgot that I was part of a team, I forgot that I actually had to maneuver my way around live human beings with real feelings and emotions instead of an orange cone, and I only saw myself.
Just like a game, storms can begin with the blow of a whistle and the tip of a ball, and suddenly we’re standing at the top of the key, realizing that we have a choice to make and in all reality, probably more than just one. A choice to drive hard and fast toward the basket, knocking down (and possibly injuring) those who have found themselves in our path — which could even be some of our own teammates. A choice to put a play into motion, knowing we really have no control over what might happen next. A choice to listen for the coach’s voice … and really “hear” it. A choice to find cover as the clouds roll in. A choice to grab hold of the glimpse of hope we see in our reflection and believe in it.
Watching myself cry in the mirror did something to me. The mirror seemed to magically show me truth. I saw my reflection, and the pathetic quiver my chin makes when I cry, but I also saw humility and brokenness, but I did not see failure. I saw a member of a team that was trying to win the game that day on her own, but I also saw a member of a team that knew it was time to ask for a “time out.” To be a part of a team you have to practice commitment. Commitment to your teammates, not just expectations for your teammates. Commitment to your coach, and not just at practice.
Bring on March Madness. Bring on the storms.
I’ve got an umbrella, the best team in the world, a coach with an amazing winning streak, and the most loyal and faithful fans who cheer even when I miss a shot or forget which way to go.
What more could I ask for?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.