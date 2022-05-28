Does Blue Mountain Community College face a budget crisis?
No. In fact, the core elements of its revenue — enrollment, state funding and property tax revenue — are all up this year. In this, the 60th year since its founding and a year that marks the reopening of in-person classes after the pandemic, we ought to be celebrating with great joy the accomplishments of our graduates. Instead, the college has announced a dangerous and unnecessary plan to slash the educational offerings our students rely on.
These cuts include 10 full-time faculty and approximately two dozen part-time faculty in the following disciplines: anthropology/geography, business, criminal justice, English, industrial systems technology, math/computer science, music and science. Three programs are being shut down entirely: college prep, industrial systems and criminal justice. We estimate that these cuts, if fully implemented, will result in more than 200 canceled classes, hundreds of students unable to complete their degrees and millions of dollars of lost revenue. We hope the college will reconsider before grave damage is done to those relying on the college for their education.
Returning to the budget: If revenues are up and the college is cutting its faculty, where is the money going? The college is increasing the materials and services budget $800,000 and hiring two new administrators at a cost of $265,000. The budget for travel? Up $100,000. The budget for equipment and furniture? Up $116,000. The budget for professional services? Up $110,000. Is this how the college ought to spend the money entrusted to it by taxpayers and students?
One item in the budget deserves special attention: the new website, funded by that increased budget for “professional services.” Between 2018 and 2021, the college gave $267,000 to Stamats and OmniUpdates, two technology companies, to build a new website. The new website launched in January 2021 but had to be taken down within a day due to its many shortcomings and failures. The $267,000 that was spent? Down the drain, with no refund from the tech companies. The college is now proposing to hire Stamats, the very same company, to again build a new website. Should we laugh or cry when we hear how tax dollars and student tuition money are being spent?
What does a healthy college look like? On Feb. 22, an explosion destroyed the Shearer’s Foods plant in Hermiston. Although no one was killed, the plant was destroyed and more than 200 employees lost their jobs. Working with local nonprofits and job placement agencies, the college mobilized to offer opportunities to laid-off employees. The greatest need among the former employees was for college prep classes, a program that is being shut down in just two weeks. These students have only just begun their college education and they want to register for summer and fall classes, but there’s no classes for them because the program is being shut down. Can our students and local employers trust the college to keep its promises?
A healthy college must set a budget that, as its first priority, provides educational and career opportunities for its students. On June 9, we will all gather to celebrate this year’s graduates. I hope, the college administration will act to preserve the opportunities for next year’s graduates, and the graduates for many years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.