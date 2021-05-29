Since 1949, communities across our nation have observed Mental Health Awareness Month. The tradition has grown over the years and today, it’s stronger than ever.
May is our official Mental Health Awareness Month, however, the need for attention to this important cause is a daily one. May also offers a special time of year for a pause — a time to reflect on how each of us can use our voices and partnerships to raise awareness about the importance of mental health in daily life.
During this month, Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. is highlighting important efforts within the health and human services system to serve the behavioral health needs of communities throughout Eastern Oregon. The term “behavioral health” includes mental health, substance use and problem gambling in terms of the behaviors associated with these conditions and how they impact a person’s mind, body and spirit.
We are honored to join our providers in raising awareness about the significant role mental health has on one’s overall health and wellbeing.
How far-reaching is the impact of mental illness? Most people have direct experiences with mental health — either they have needed support or they know someone who has such as family members, friends, co-workers and others. The data show:
• 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year.
• 1 in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year.
• 1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.
• 50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24.
• Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-34.
The COVID-19 pandemic further emphasized the importance of mental health in daily life. The additional stress it created is difficult to measure as seen by the impacts of increased isolation, employment reductions, financial impacts, family stressors and direct impact on health for those experiencing the virus.
Now, as the laudable vaccination efforts continue throughout Eastern Oregon, it becomes increasingly important to consider how we are supporting each other as we start to find the “new normal.” Understanding the impacts of the pandemic and reaching out for help are both important ways to take care of yourself, your friends and your family.
If you are in immediate danger, call 911. Lines for Life provides free, 24-hour crisis lines for people who are experiencing a mental health crisis, including suicidal thoughts. There also is help for those who are concerned about loved ones’ substance use. You can find more information at www.linesforlife.org. If you need help for an urgent but not immediate matter, consider calling the David Romprey Warm Line at 1-800-698-2392.
Community mental health programs offer an array of behavioral health and support services in each Oregon county. These providers have 24/7 crisis lines and mobile crisis response teams; Eastern Oregon numbers are listed at www.eocco.com/members/crisis-help. They also provide support for people who are not “in crisis,” but want emotional health support with any of life’s stressors.
Please remember: help is available. If you are struggling, or know someone who is, we want you to know that you are not alone, and you matter. Help is here as you are ready to reach out. The data shows how often mental health issues exist in our communities. Research data also shows treatment is very effective in helping people recover from mental health issues, or live a higher quality of life with chronic conditions.
By working together, and neutralizing the stigma of getting help, we can have strong, healthy communities where all individuals are supported in achieving health, wellness and their full potential.
We encourage you to assist us in sharing this important message with your friends, families and neighbors — not only during Mental Health Awareness Month, but in the months and years ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.