Umatilla County, from one end to the other, is held together through one consistent belief, “generational generosity.” From our foundational agri-families to all members of our communities this “generational generosity” exhibits itself on a daily basis. Whether through volunteering, financial support or participating at any and all levels, in Umatilla County we know how to rally achievement without fail.
We have many new businesses and neighbors moving into Umatilla County, and to stand next to these newcomers as they begin to be absorbed by the contagious “generational generosity” we take for granted is awe-inspiring. One of those new neighbors and Umatilla County partners is Amazon Web Services. AWS has been a major developer in Umatilla and Morrow counties since 2011.
Forty years ago, Oregon legislators crafted the tools to target help for rural counties to attract long-term business investment. The legislation created the ability for communities to reduce tax levies on property such as land, buildings and business equipment. This authority to grant tax abatement in the early years when a company is investing in infrastructure gives communities the flexibility to determine what they’re willing to contribute to attract new investment. This program does not abate all owed taxes.
Through local municipal partnerships with careful and strategic abatement, we successfully enticed AWS to our community. AWS, the world’s leading provider of commercial cloud computing storage, is now one of the biggest taxpayers here in Umatilla County. The data centers they have built here are high-value, low-density assets. They bring family-wage jobs that pay 40% more than the Umatilla County median income, significant tax revenue that allows for infrastructure improvements and investments in our power, water and communications infrastructure.
As we have attended and participated in county-wide events over the last several years, it is clear that AWS has been infected with the “generational generosity” we all accept as a way of life. This may be the first generation of AWS involvement in Umatilla County communities, but it is clear that AWS has sights on being a multigeneration partner and participant, whether it has been through the Think Big Spaces that continue to be built in our Umatilla County communities or purchasing animals at the Umatilla County Fair. They are sponsors of major events, such as Umatilla County Fair, Farm-City Pro Rodeo and the Pendleton Round-Up, as well as local events and celebrations. Just the last few years, AWS has been a financial supporter and/or employee volunteer provider to more than 165 events in our region.
A recap of dollars contributed: AWS provided more than $2 million in donations to local area organizations as well as $320,000 for community grant funds supporting local projects in Umatilla and Morrow counties. It is also important to point out that AWS generosity infection does not stop at their corporate door, they have made it clear that their expectations are for internal contractors and partners to become involved and hopefully infected with the same commitment to participation in the communities they work. Boil it all down, AWS is a good neighbor.
As Umatilla County moves forward with solid financial underpinnings, be assured that good neighbors attract good neighbors. As Umatilla County and our municipal partners have conversations with potential new good neighbors, we always have a meaningful discussion of what it means to be welcomed into a community of “generational generosity.” It’s the expectations that were set many generations ago and are lived every day with pride by our diverse county population.
Although the programs that have allowed Umatilla County and other rural counties the ability to compete for corporations such as Amazon and AWS have been strategically used over the years, there is now at least a perceived push-back. It is almost as though when rural Oregon succeeds there is a knee-jerk reaction by other Oregonians that the program and advantage must be curtailed or diminished. Hopefully this is not true, but rest assured Umatilla County will fight hard for the ability to attract desired business partners. The fight will include protecting our natural, infrastructure and geographical advantages and building on our advantages fought for and achieved by previous and current generations of visionary residents and leaders of Umatilla County and all of rural Oregon.
Investments by AWS alone have totaled more than $5.9 billion and have created or retained 4,500 jobs that support Umatilla and Morrow counties. Although not an apples-to-apples comparison, Umatilla County’s total assessed value is $7.4 billion. We welcome and pursue these types of neighbors and partners and encourage the state of Oregon to maintain the ability and flexibility of rural counties and communities to continue to pursue and attract good neighbors.
Dan Dorran is a Umatilla County commissioner and longtime resident of Eastern Oregon.
