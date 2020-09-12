Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in office for eight years, is suddenly stepping down because of a severe health condition. No successor with his standing in Japan and abroad is in the pipeline, at least not yet.
This is a jolt in East Asian stability at a time of pandemic dysfunction and the greater assertiveness of China.
Legacy: In looking at his legacy, I found a leader noted for his ultra-nationalism and efforts to rid Japan of the legacies of Japan’s wartime defeat. And yet, to my surprise, his record, particularly in foreign affairs and security, has been one mostly of pragmatism, vision, applied diplomacy and the build-up of alliances and practical relationships worldwide. Further, he has been remarkably adept at keeping the defense and trade relationship with the U.S. on an even keel. It looks like he will be missed.
The Prince: Abe is nicknamed “the prince” because he has two former prime ministers and a foreign minister in his family background. He rose fast in the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and was named prime minister back in 2006. Then he had to abruptly resign in 2007 because of a chronic condition called ulcerative colitis. Japan went on to suffer through a series of revolving door prime ministers and the tsunami/nuclear plant disaster. Abe was called back to be prime minister in 2012. He was under new medication that controlled the colitis bouts.
Colitis: There is profound personal tragedy in the condition that is again impeding Abe’s daily ability to govern. While stress and diet can aggravate it, ulcerative colitis is a suspected immune system malfunction that may be inherited and has no cure. He obviously hated to resign, showing deep emotion and regrets.
Abenomics: In 2012, he launched his bold, signature policy of fiscal stimulus and monetary easing to take Japan out of its long economic stagnation. Abenomics was moderately successful until structural reforms lagged and the pandemic hit hard this year, along with the U.S./China trade war. Japan is also astonishingly behind in digitalization, 5G and cybersecurity.
Pacifism: Abe did not succeed in his goal to amend the U.S.-written, post-war pacifist constitution so that he could establish a standing army and navy. There is a strong ultra-nationalist faction in Japan that bears watching. But the populace appears still wedded to the image of a peace-loving nation.
Self-defense: Abe did manage to push through Parliament in 2015 a bill to authorize overseas combat missions, alongside allied troops, in the name of Collective Self-Defense. Japan’s Self-Defense force is today one of the best armed in the world. Japan will soon have a fleet of F-35 fighter aircraft, as well as a new amphibious force to protect its far-flung islands from the Chinese military.
China: Japan has to deftly weave between China as its top export market and the U.S., its essential defender. In 2018, Abe began pursuing warmer ties with China, concluding a number of economic agreements and visiting Beijing. Nonetheless, disputes over islands in the East Asia sea, Chinese memories of Japanese war atrocities and fierce economic rivalry remain impediments to a close relationship.
Bulwark: Abe has in fact worked hard to build up a protective bulwark for Japan, in addition to its key alliance with the U.S. He has cultivated strong relations with India and Australia. He has new defense agreements with the UK, France and Southeast Asian countries. When the U.S. pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) treaty, Japan led the way for its coming into force with 10 other countries.
He has a new trade agreement with the European Union and a partial one with the U.S. Where Abe has failed worrisomely, however, is in letting relations with South Korea deteriorate badly, including dropping intelligence exchanges on North Korea.
U.S.: Abe has been amazing in early establishing, and then maintaining good relations with President Trump. He astutely avoided a contentious trade dispute with President Trump, who long held the view that our trade deficit with Japan was unfair, particularly Japanese car imports.
The first stage bilateral trade agreement reached in 2019 on market access for certain agricultural and industrial goods was essential to us Pacific Northwest farmers in granting the agricultural tariff benefits that had been in the TPP agreement.
Popularity: At home, Abe’s ratings have sunk under the travails of the pandemic. His critics also point to cronyism, several financial scandals, and a failure to shake up Japan’s corporate boardroom culture.
Successor: Abe’s successor is predicted to be a plutocrat from the top ranks of the LDP. The party leader chosen will be confirmed by Parliament later this fall and will serve out Abe’s unfinished term as prime minister until 2021. Abe will remain in party affairs as a member of the lower house of Parliament.
Future: Analysts foresee a weaker Japan and fear a possible return to revolving prime ministers. China and North Korea are undoubtedly delighted that a strong Japanese leader is resigning. They can be expected to keep testing the U.S./Japanese alliance and exploiting weaknesses at every opportunity.
Harriet Isom, a former U.S. ambassador and career diplomat who served in Asia and Africa from 1961-96, grew up in Pendleton and has retired to the family ranch.
