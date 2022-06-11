Recently Blue Mountain Community College President Mark Browning released the news that the college would be losing one whole department.
I find this real disturbing considering when I first started at BMCC in the fall of 1973, Wally McCray was talking about making BMCC a four-year-college in the next five years. According to Cindy Timmons, who sits on the foundation board at BMCC, Browning is saying that BMCC will become a vocational-technical school within 10 years. That, my friends, is total BS.
BMCC can be both an associates degree college and have a technical program, like they did in the ‘70s, ‘80s and up until probably 1995. And both programs can function together rather well. The faculty are willing to give up plenty as you can see: A faculty salary freeze for the coming year, despite inflation running over 8%, giving up paid faculty professional development, a savings of about $250,000, reducing faculty overload pay by $100,000 — $200,000, the early retirement of four full-time faculty members, plus the internal transfer of a fifth full-time faculty member, for a total of $450,000 in savings.
I have an idea for Browning that should bring in plenty of students and make his vocational-technical program work smoothly with his AA program. In Umatilla Hall, reclaim both the shop spaces and put an associates of arts in home construction in one shop space, get the carpenters union, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and plumbers and fitters to staff the program and help procure the needed tools to run the department.
Freshmen will learn how to pour a foundation, put up stem walls and rafter and sheath a roof, sophomore class will sheetrock, tape and texture as well as learn how to lay down hardwood flooring and finish the house ready for market in the summer of their graduation year. Not only will this teach the students the skills they need to find a job, but any contractor looking to hire has a choice hiring pool to draw from.
In the other shop bay, put in an antique and custom car class and those students would eventually earn an AA degree in classic and custom car restoration. There is big money in learning how to custom fabricate a car or to restore a vintage vehicle to showroom speculations. And when the student graduates he will have a portfolio to show prospective body shops that he knows what he is doing and can add to their business.
New cars are not made for using a body hammer and dolly on or soldering with body lead, however let’s say a ‘55 Chevy, it can handle both processes with ease, and trust me when I say that antique cars are selling for big money, restored or frame up restoration, and there needs to be trained young people out there to do those jobs.
Why can’t BMCC be the place to go to learn a craft that will insure that you are never without a paycheck? I think it can, and I think if Browning doesn’t want to make that idea a reality then he needs to find another college to run into the ground. The very idea that we can’t have a bond levee until 2035 makes my blood boil because when I was at BMCC one of our jobs when we were on student council was to make sure the bond passed.
We, the community, can do that today if given the opportunity to do so and save the college for years and years to come.
