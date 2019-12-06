Efforts to reduce the influence of money in Oregon politics face an uphill battle in next year’s legislative session for the simple reason that lawmakers will need to vote for rules that limit how much money they can collect when they run for reelection.
Ashland Sen. Jeff Golden is heading a committee working on drafting contribution limits that would take effect if voters agree next November to amend the Oregon Constitution to allow that. Already, legislative leaders from both major parties are expressing reservations.
Oregon is one of only five states that imposes no limits whatsoever on political campaign contributions, because the state Supreme Court has ruled that limits infringe on citizens’ free expression.
Golden is a longtime supporter of campaign finance reform.
“There is at minimum the perception of undue influence of money in politics,” he said.
We would put it more strongly. This is a matter of more than just perception.
For an example, look to Oregon’s failure to enact meaningful safety regulations on rail shipments of crude oil through the state, even after an oil train derailed and exploded in the Columbia Gorge in 2016.
Oregon has the weakest rules governing oil train shipments on the West Coast. Two bills that would have matched laws on the books in Washington died without a hearing this year.
Why? Just maybe because railroad company campaign contributions average $3,542 per Oregon legislator — the sixth highest amount of any state in the country.
Overall, corporate interests gave more per capita to winning legislative candidates in Oregon over a decade than in any other state, documented in a series of reports in The Oregonian earlier this year.
Lawmakers placed a constitutional amendment on the November 2020 ballot to allow limits on campaign contributions, but failed to pass actual limits during the 2019 session. Golden’s committee is tasked with drawing up legislation that can win support in the short 2020 session after a bill failed to win passage this year. Some critics of that measure said it didn’t go far enough; one Republican lawmaker said it went too far.
Similar objections have surfaced to a plan suggested by Golden’s committee. Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick, D-Portland, said the proposal’s limits on individual contributions were too low to allow candidates to counter third-party expenditures or contributions from advocacy groups. Republican Sen. Fred Girod of Stayton said the proposal’s limit of $15,000 from state party committees and others would favor Democrats, who are generally supported by public employee and teachers unions, and called for lower limits for committees.
That’s the downside of expecting elected officials to change the system that got them elected. But it can be done, if legislators make it a priority. It will help if voters put pressure on their lawmakers to rein in the spending spree that now dominates state politics.
